Tennessee Georgia Pick, UNDER 66 Bets Bet?

A huge SEC matchup tops the college football schedule this week as the clash between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs will likely decide who wins the SEC East Division and who will eventually book a spot in the SEC Championship Game.
The oddsmakers have tagged the Bulldogs as 8 point home favorites in the same week that UT QB Hendon Hooker climbed to the top of the Heisman Trophy betting table. Georgia is 8-0 straight up and 4-4 against the spread on the season. Last week they took care of Florida 42-20 but failed to cover the spread as 23-point favorites. That dropped the Bulldogs to 2-3 ATS in their last five.
Tennessee Georgia Pick: Odds GA -8, Total 66 | Matchup Stats