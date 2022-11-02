Tennessee Georgia Pick, UNDER 66 Bets Bet?

At home Georgia has been dominant with 15 straight wins, but it hasn’t translated into big winnings for bettors as they’re 6-9 ATS. That includes a 2-5 ATS record in their last seven home games. For total bettors the strong Georgia defense has led to a money-making under with a 6-2 Under record in their last eight games.

Tennessee is also 8-0 SU this season, but a much better 7-1 ATS. Last week Tennessee rolled over Kentucky 44-6 as 10.5-point favorites for their fourth straight ATS win. On the road the Volunteers have won three straight both SU and ATS, but they were favored in all three games. As a road underdog it’s been a different story for the Vols. As a road underdog they’re 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games. When listed as a road underdog Tennessee is 5-36 in their last 41.

For Total bettors Tennessee has gone Over the posted total in three straight as the underdog, and overall they’re 9-4 Over in their last 13.

Last season Georgia crushed Tennessee 41-17 as 19.5-point road favorites. That was the Bulldogs fifth straight win over the Vols, during which they’re 4-1 ATS. At home versus Tennessee the Bulldogs are 6-1 SU and 3-3-1 ATS in their last seven.

Tennessee Georgia Pick

The Volunteers are rolling, Hooker needs another big game to cement his Heisman status and they can win outright here but will cover the number. We also see this game rolling UNDER 66.