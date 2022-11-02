Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) and quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Georgia Pick, UNDER 66 Bets Bet?

November 02, 2022 - National Football Post

A huge SEC matchup tops the college football schedule this week as the clash between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs will likely decide who wins the SEC East Division and who will eventually book a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

The oddsmakers have tagged the Bulldogs as 8 point home favorites in the same week that UT QB Hendon Hooker climbed to the top of the Heisman Trophy betting table. Georgia is 8-0 straight up and 4-4 against the spread on the season. Last week they took care of Florida 42-20 but failed to cover the spread as 23-point favorites. That dropped the Bulldogs to 2-3 ATS in their last five.

Tennessee Georgia Pick: Odds GA -8, Total 66 | Matchup Stats

At home Georgia has been dominant with 15 straight wins, but it hasn’t translated into big winnings for bettors as they’re 6-9 ATS. That includes a 2-5 ATS record in their last seven home games. For total bettors the strong Georgia defense has led to a money-making under with a 6-2 Under record in their last eight games.

Tennessee is also 8-0 SU this season, but a much better 7-1 ATS. Last week Tennessee rolled over Kentucky 44-6 as 10.5-point favorites for their fourth straight ATS win. On the road the Volunteers have won three straight both SU and ATS, but they were favored in all three games. As a road underdog it’s been a different story for the Vols. As a road underdog they’re 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games. When listed as a road underdog Tennessee is 5-36 in their last 41.

For Total bettors Tennessee has gone Over the posted total in three straight as the underdog, and overall they’re 9-4 Over in their last 13.

Last season Georgia crushed Tennessee 41-17 as 19.5-point road favorites. That was the Bulldogs fifth straight win over the Vols, during which they’re 4-1 ATS. At home versus Tennessee the Bulldogs are 6-1 SU and 3-3-1 ATS in their last seven.

Tennessee Georgia Pick

The Volunteers are rolling, Hooker needs another big game to cement his Heisman status and they can win outright here but will cover the number. We also see this game rolling UNDER 66.

Bet UT GA!

