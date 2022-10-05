Texas A&M Alabama Pick, Aggies +24

We’ve got a revenge game on tap ins Tuscaloosa this weekend when Texas A&M comes to town to face Alabama.

Last season Alabama lost only one game in the regular season. It was against Texas A&M in October. In that game the Crimson Tide were 18.5-point favorites and lost to the Aggies 41-38. In the rematch this weekend in Alabama the Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites.

Texas A&M has been a dog of 20 or more points five times since 2009 and covered the spread every time.

Aggies vs Tide Pick: Alabama Odds -24, Total 51.5 | Matchup Stats

Alabama heads into the weekend 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread on the season. Last week they rolled over Arkansas 49-26 as 17-point favorites. It wasn’t all good news though as quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury. It’s reportedly minor, but his status for this week should be watched closely.

Following last week’s win the Crimson Tide are 13-1 SU and 9-5 ATS in their last 14 games. To no one’s surprise Alabama is nearly unbeatable in Tuscaloosa, and in their last 30 games they’re 30-0 SU and 20-10 ATS. That includes going 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

Texas A&M are not playing their best ball heading into their showdown with Alabama. Last week the Aggies fell to Mississippi State 42-24 as 4-point underdogs. They’re now 2-4 ATS in their last six. On the road they’ve lost three in a row SU and ATS. As an underdog the Aggies haven’t shown much fight with a 2-14 SU record and 7-8-1 ATS record in their last 16 games.

Before their slip up against Texas A&M last season the Crimson Tide has dominated this matchup for years. Prior to last season Alabama had won eight straight against Texas A&M with a 5-3 ATS record. At home against the Aggies the Crimson Tide have won four in a row at 3-1 ATS.

If you’re a total bettor the trends don’t all point in the same direction this weekend. Alabama has gone 3-2 Under so far this season, but easily went Over last week. Texas A&M is 4-1 Under in their last five, and 6-3 Under in their last nine. In this matchup the last four games have all gone Over the posted total.

Texas A&M Alabama Pick

We like the Aggies here to continue their trend of biting hard as a big dog. We play Texas A&M +24.