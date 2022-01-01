Texas Bowl Betting: LSU vs KSU pick

A pair of recent Texas Bowl winners clash in the 2022 edition of the event with the LSU Tigers small underdogs vs the Kansas State Wildcats.
The bowl annually pits Big 12 and SEC schools against each other. LSU, who struggled to a 6-6 record this year, won in 2015, KSU won the follow year. If you are looking for head-to-head history between these teams, you have go back 42 season when LSU beat the Wildcats in Sept 1980, just a few months before Ronald Reagen became President.
Betting K State in January has been a great way to lose money over the years. The Wildcats have failed to cover five straight and are 1-6 ATS overall. LSU meanwhile has won and covered 6 in a row vs Big 1 schools.
LSU Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats (-4.5/48) – Matchup Report