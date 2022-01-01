Texas Bowl Betting: LSU vs KSU pick

Texas Bowl betting pick

Kansas State was 7-5 straight up and 6-5-1 against the spread this season. In their last six games they went Under the posted total five times. When favored the Wildcats are 8-1 SU and 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games. They were also 7-2 Under in those nine games.

The Wildcats 3-8 SU and ATS in their last 11 bowl games. In the 2016 Texas Bowl Kansas State defeated Texas A&M 33-28 as a 4-point underdog. As a bowl game favorite they’re 6-4 SU and 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games.

LSU was 6-6 SU and 5-6-1 ATS this season. As an underdog this season they were 2-4 SU and 3-2-1 ATS. In their last 14 games as an underdog they’re 5-9 SU and 8-5-1 ATS.

The Tigers have won three straight bowl games both SU and ATS, all as the favorite. In their last six bowl games they’re 5-1 SU and ATS. As a bowl game underdogs, the Tigers have lost three straight at 0-2-1 ATS, and they’re 4-4 SU and 4-3-1 ATS in their last eight. LSU won the 2015 Texas Bowl, 56-27 over Texas Tech as a 7-point favorite.

There are no recent matchups between LSU and Kansas State. LSU has won six straight games against opponents from the Big 12 both SU and ATS. Five of those six games went Over the posted total. Kansas State is 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS in their last eight games against opponents from the SEC.