Anytime TD Prop Picks: Barkley, Thomas, Heinicke

Deeg’s Anytime TD Scorer Prop pick packages continue to hit, with profits throughout Week 1. So let’s get cracking on more winning picks for Week 2, starting with the Thursday Nighter between the New York Giants and Washington Whatever They Call Themselves.

Running back Saquon Barkley, QB Taylor Heinicke and receiver Logan Thomas feature in his Thursday 3-Pack. Check it out and bet the picks at FanDuel, whose odds are referenced here as of Wednesday night.

Check out also the statistical matchup report and game preview with analysis and ATS pick.

Thursday Night Football Anytime TD Prop Picks

Saquon Barkley +120

Barkley made his return to the lineup on Sunday after not playing since September 20th of 2020. The Giants’ offense as a whole struggled, so It’s tough to crush Barkley on his play. He only finished with 26 rush yards on ten carries but looked fully healthy. I am not going to hold his week one performance against him.

Getting Barkley at plus odds is just too good to pass up. The Giants need a spark on offense, and feeding their top offensive player the ball more should be their game plan. Expect a heavy dose of Barkley on Thursday night.

Logan Thomas +180

Thomas scored Washington’s only touchdown in Week 1, and he hit for me as he made my Week 1 anytime touchdown card. He had the same odds at +180.

Thomas tied for the second-most targets on the team. He and Taylor Heinicke have a connection, as he was Heinicke’s favorite target in last year’s wild-card game. Thomas is Washington’s biggest pass catcher and will be a safe haven for Heinicke in the red zone. He is the second option in Washington’s offense behind Terry McLaurin without Curtis Samuel in the lineup.

Taylor Heinicke +300

Heinicke was my favorite anytime touchdown hit of the 2020 season. He was +900 in the wild-card game against Tampa Bay and hit with the 10-yard rushing touchdown that put his talents on full display.

If Heinicke starts to feel any pressure, he will escape the pocket and try and run. He had 46 rushing yards in his only NFL start and had 19 rushing yards in spot duty last week. He is going to have a big day on the ground against the Giants’ defense.