UCLA vs Oregon Picks & More

Syracuse at Clemson (-13.5)

In an ACC battle of the unbeaten the Tigers are favored by nearly two touchdowns. Clemson has won their last three games against the spread and they’re 9-4 ATS in their last 13. However, at home the Tigers are only 5-10 ATS in their last 15.

Syracuse has won six straight with a 5-1 ATS record. They’re 7-5 ATS in their last 12 road games, and 5-3 ATS in their last eight as an underdog. Against Clemson they’re 4-1 ATS in their last five, and 6-2 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Syracuse +13.5

UCLA at Oregon (-6.5)

The Bruins have been a good bet lately with three straight wins ATS and a 7-2 ATS record in their last nine. As an underdog UCLA is a surprising 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five, and 7-2 ATS in their last nine.

Oregon has won 22 straight at home and they’ve covered in their last five. Against the Bruins the Ducks are 9-1 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10. At home they’ve won seven straight versus the Bruins with a 3-3-1 ATS record.

Pick: UCLA +6.5

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21.5)

Alabama has dropped their last two games ATS following last week’s 52-49 upset loss to Tennessee as 9-point favorites. A date with Mississippi State may help turn things around. The Crimson Tide have won 14 straight against the Bulldogs with a 10-4 ATS record.

Mississippi State is also coming off an upset loss after falling to Kentucky 27-17 as 3.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs have won five straight ATS road games as an underdog, and they’re 5-2 ATS in their last five road games overall.

Pick: Alabama -21.5