Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Brittain Brown (28) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA vs Oregon Picks & More

October 19, 2022 - National Football Post

Syracuse at Clemson (-13.5)

In an ACC battle of the unbeaten the Tigers are favored by nearly two touchdowns. Clemson has won their last three games against the spread and they’re 9-4 ATS in their last 13. However, at home the Tigers are only 5-10 ATS in their last 15.

Syracuse has won six straight with a 5-1 ATS record. They’re 7-5 ATS in their last 12 road games, and 5-3 ATS in their last eight as an underdog. Against Clemson they’re 4-1 ATS in their last five, and 6-2 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Syracuse +13.5

UCLA at Oregon (-6.5)

The Bruins have been a good bet lately with three straight wins ATS and a 7-2 ATS record in their last nine. As an underdog UCLA is a surprising 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five, and 7-2 ATS in their last nine.

Oregon has won 22 straight at home and they’ve covered in their last five. Against the Bruins the Ducks are 9-1 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10. At home they’ve won seven straight versus the Bruins with a 3-3-1 ATS record.

Pick: UCLA +6.5

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21.5)

Alabama has dropped their last two games ATS following last week’s 52-49 upset loss to Tennessee as 9-point favorites. A date with Mississippi State may help turn things around. The Crimson Tide have won 14 straight against the Bulldogs with a 10-4 ATS record.

Mississippi State is also coming off an upset loss after falling to Kentucky 27-17 as 3.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs have won five straight ATS road games as an underdog, and they’re 5-2 ATS in their last five road games overall.

Pick: Alabama -21.5

 

Bet NCAA Picks

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 20th, 7:30 PM

Virginia +4 -135

Georgia Tech -4 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 20th, 7:30 PM

Troy +4 -135

South Alabama -4 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:30 PM

Tulsa -12 -110

Temple +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 8:00 PM

UAB +2.5 -110

WKU -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Tennessee-Martin

Tennessee (3)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Kansas +9 -110

Baylor -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Syracuse (14) +14 -110

Clemson (5) -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Iowa +28 -110

Ohio State (2) -28 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Indiana +1.5 -110

Rutgers -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +7.5 -110

Army -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Houston -3 -110

Navy +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Cincinnati (21) -3 -110

SMU +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:00 PM

Akron +20 -110

Kent State -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 12:30 PM

Duke +8.5 -110

Miami-FL -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Toledo -7 -110

Buffalo +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Bowling Green +7 -110

Central Michigan -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 2:00 PM

Eastern Michigan +3 -110

Ball State -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 2:00 PM

NIU -1 -110

Ohio +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 2:30 PM

UNLV +24.5 -110

Notre Dame -24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:00 PM

West Virginia +4 -110

Texas Tech -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:00 PM

Rice -1 -110

LA Tech +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Ole Miss (7) -2.5 -110

LSU +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

UCLA (9) +4.5 -110

Oregon (10) -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Texas (20) -3 -110

Oklahoma State (11) +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Boston College +20.5 -110

Wake Forest (13) -20.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Northwestern +12 -110

Maryland -12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Purdue +1 -110

Wisconsin -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Memphis +6 -110

Tulane (25) -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

BYU -5 -110

Liberty +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Western Michigan +5 -110

Miami-OH -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Marshall +11 -110

James Madison -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Georgia Southern +2.5 -110

Old Dominion -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

Florida International (FIU) +14 -110

Charlotte -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 3:30 PM

North Texas +9 -110

UTSA -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:00 PM

Vanderbilt +14.5 -110

Missouri -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:00 PM

Arizona State +3 -110

Stanford -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:00 PM

Hawaii +4 -110

Colorado State -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:00 PM

Florida Atlantic -5 -110

UTEP +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 5:00 PM

Southern Miss -1 -110

Texas State +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 5:00 PM

Arkansas State +7 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 6:00 PM

San Jose State -22 -110

New Mexico State +22 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 6:30 PM

Fresno State -13 -110

New Mexico +13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 7:00 PM

Mississippi State (24) +21.5 -110

Alabama (6) -21.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 7:00 PM

Boise State +4 -110

Air Force -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 7:30 PM

Texas A&M -4.5 -110

South Carolina +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 7:30 PM

Minnesota +5.5 -110

Penn State (16) -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 7:30 PM

UCF -4.5 -110

East Carolina +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 8:00 PM

Colorado +23.5 -110

Oregon State -23.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 8:00 PM

Kansas State (17) +5 -110

TCU (8) -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 8:00 PM

Pittsburgh +2.5 -110

Louisville -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 9:45 PM

Utah State +3.5 -110

Wyoming -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 10:30 PM

Washington -9 -110

California +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 10:30 PM

San Diego State -9 -110

Nevada +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 27th, 7:30 PM

Virginia Tech

NC State (23)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 27th, 7:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette

Southern Miss

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 27th, 10:00 PM

Utah (15)

Washington State

@

Game Preview & Stats