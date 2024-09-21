Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Trojans at Michigan Wolverines Pick, Betting Odds, Preview

September 20, 2024 - National Football Post

The Michigan Wolverines may be the defending national champs, but they haven’t played like it so far this season. The oddsmakers agree after listing the USC Trojans as 6-point favorites when they visit the Big House this weekend.

UM will hope for Alex Orji to bolster as the new QB.

Michigan is coming off a 28-18 win over Arkansas State. They let down bettors in that win by failing to cover as 21.5-point favorites. That substandard win also cost starting quarterback Davis Warren his job. Warren will head to the bench this weekend and the starting job will go to Orji. Warren had only two touchdown passes to six interceptions in the Wolverines first three games, which included a home loss to No. 1 ranked Texas.

At home the Wolverines are 9-1 SU and a lousy 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games. As home underdog they often proven the oddsmakers right at 1-6 SU and 3-4 ATS in their last seven.

USC received an early bye week last week and last took the field on Sept 7 when they easily got past Utah State 48-0 as 31.5-point favorites. A week earlier in their season-opener the Trojans upset LSU 27-20 as 4-point underdogs. One interesting note for total bettors, the final score in both contests fell under the posted total which was well over 60 both times.

USC has rolled as a road favorites with 14 straight wins. That hasn’t translated to guaranteed profits for bettors though. In those 14 wins the Trojans are 7-7 ATS, which includes three straight ATS losses.

Now that USC has joined Michigan in the Big Ten these matchups should be fairly common. That hasn’t been the case previously of course, and the Trojans and Wolverines haven’t faced off since the 2007 Rose Bowl. In that matchup the Trojans won 32-18 as 2-point underdogs.

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 3rd, 7:00 PM

Texas State -14.5 -122

Troy +14.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 9:00 PM

Sam Houston State -11.5 -115

UTEP +11.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 4th, 7:00 PM

Jacksonville State -13.5 -110

Kennesaw State +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 4th, 7:30 PM

Houston +18.5 -115

TCU -18.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 4th, 9:00 PM

Syracuse +2.5 -115

UNLV -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 4th, 9:00 PM

Michigan State +25.5 -108

Oregon (8) -3.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Army -3.5 -115

Tulsa +3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Navy -7.5 -118

Air Force +7.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Missouri (11) +4.5 -105

Texas A&M (24) -4.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Massachusetts +17.5 -110

NIU -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Boston College +1.5 -115

Virginia -1.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

SMU +7.5 -110

Louisville (15) -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Pittsburgh -1.5 -118

North Carolina +1.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest +6.5 -110

NC State -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

UCLA +27.5 -115

Penn State (9) -27.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 12:00 PM

Purdue +9.5 -110

Wisconsin -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 1:00 PM

Tulane -14 -115

UAB +14 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 2:00 PM

Western Michigan -7.5 -115

Ball State +7.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

East Carolina -7.5 -110

Charlotte +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Temple +14.5 -110

UCONN -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Auburn +24.5 -105

Georgia (2) -24.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Ole Miss (6) -9.5 -115

South Carolina +9.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Appalachian State -1.5 -115

Marshall +1.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Bowling Green -11.5 -115

Akron +11.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Miami-OH +9.5 -115

Toledo -9.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Virginia Tech -6.5 -115

Stanford +6.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Indiana -10.5 -115

Northwestern +10.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 3:30 PM

Iowa +24 -110

Ohio State (3) -24 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 4:00 PM

West Virginia +1.5 -125

Oklahoma State (20) -1.5 -125

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 4:00 PM

Rutgers +6.5 -110

Nebraska -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 4:15 PM

Alabama (4) -26.5 -115

Vanderbilt +26.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 6:30 PM

Colorado State +14.5 -110

Oregon State -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:00 PM

Utah State +25.5 -110

Boise State (25) -25.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:00 PM

Old Dominion +5.5 -110

Coastal Carolina -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:00 PM

James Madison -16 -110

Louisiana-Monroe +16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:00 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette -14 -105

Southern Miss +14 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:00 PM

Clemson (17) +3.5 -115

Florida State -3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:00 PM

South Alabama -3 -110

Arkansas State +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:30 PM

Nevada +7 -110

San Jose State -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:30 PM

Tennessee (5) -10.5 -110

Arkansas +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:30 PM

Baylor +13.5 -115

Iowa State (18) -13.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:30 PM

Michigan (12) -10 -115

Washington +10 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:30 PM

USC (13) -10.5 -115

Minnesota +10.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 7:45 PM

UCF +4 -110

Florida -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 8:00 PM

Hawaii +3 -110

San Diego State -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 8:00 PM

Kansas +1.5 -115

Arizona State -1.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 8:00 PM

Duke +8.5 -110

Georgia Tech -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 10:30 PM

Miami-FL (7) -10.5 -118

California +10.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 5th, 11:00 PM

Texas Tech +5.5 -115

Arizona -5.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 8th, 7:00 PM

Florida International (FIU)

Liberty

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:30 PM

New Mexico State

Jacksonville State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 7:30 PM

Coastal Carolina

James Madison

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 8:00 PM

Middle Tennessee

LA Tech

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 8:00 PM

UTEP

WKU

@

Game Preview & Stats