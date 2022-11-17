Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC vs UCLA betting preview, Pac 12 title

November 16, 2022 - National Football Post

The USC Trojans can extend their lead atop the Pac-12 this week if they can knockoff rivals, the UCLA Bruins, and they are small favorites to do so.

USC is coming off a 55-17 drubbing of the Colorado Buffaloes as 34.5-point favorites. That was the Trojans third straight win, but they’re only 1-2 against the spread during the mini streak.

Quarterback Caleb Williams threw thee touchdown passes in the win keeping his name in the Heisman Trophy conversation. It wasn’t all good news for the Trojan who lost running back Travis Dye for the rest of the season due to a leg injury.

USC @ UCLA Pick: Odds UCLA +2, Total 76 | Matchup Stats

Why the Trojans can cover the spread

The Trojans haven’t been the best road bet lately at 3-4 straight up and 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. However, when the Trojans are a road favorites it’s a different story. As a road favorite they’ve won 10 straight with a 6-4 ATS record.

For total bettors the Trojans have delivered four straight Over.

Why the Bruins can cover the spread

UCLA is struggling down the stretch with a 2-2 record in their last four. That includes last week’s 34-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats as 20-point favorites. In the loss Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had one touchdown, while running back Zach Charbonnet paced the offense with 181 rushing yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

At home UCLA is a solid 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine. When listed as a home underdog the Bruins have been a good upset pick at 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six. After losing at home the Bruins have often bounced back the next week as they’re 5-1 SU and ATS in its last 6 games after losing their most recent game at home.

Trojans Bruins Pick

Last season UCLA defeated USC 62-33 as 4.5-point road favorites. Despite that win the Bruins are 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS in their last seven versus the Trojans. At home against USC the Bruins are 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five.

Bet UCLA USC

