USC vs UCLA betting preview, Pac 12 title

Why the Trojans can cover the spread

The Trojans haven’t been the best road bet lately at 3-4 straight up and 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. However, when the Trojans are a road favorites it’s a different story. As a road favorite they’ve won 10 straight with a 6-4 ATS record.

For total bettors the Trojans have delivered four straight Over.

Why the Bruins can cover the spread

UCLA is struggling down the stretch with a 2-2 record in their last four. That includes last week’s 34-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats as 20-point favorites. In the loss Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had one touchdown, while running back Zach Charbonnet paced the offense with 181 rushing yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

At home UCLA is a solid 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine. When listed as a home underdog the Bruins have been a good upset pick at 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six. After losing at home the Bruins have often bounced back the next week as they’re 5-1 SU and ATS in its last 6 games after losing their most recent game at home.

Trojans Bruins Pick

Last season UCLA defeated USC 62-33 as 4.5-point road favorites. Despite that win the Bruins are 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS in their last seven versus the Trojans. At home against USC the Bruins are 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five.