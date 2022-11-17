USC vs UCLA betting preview, Pac 12 title

The USC Trojans can extend their lead atop the Pac-12 this week if they can knockoff rivals, the UCLA Bruins, and they are small favorites to do so.
USC is coming off a 55-17 drubbing of the Colorado Buffaloes as 34.5-point favorites. That was the Trojans third straight win, but they’re only 1-2 against the spread during the mini streak.
Quarterback Caleb Williams threw thee touchdown passes in the win keeping his name in the Heisman Trophy conversation. It wasn’t all good news for the Trojan who lost running back Travis Dye for the rest of the season due to a leg injury.
USC @ UCLA Pick: Odds UCLA +2, Total 76 | Matchup Stats