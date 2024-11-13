Washington Philadelphia Pick, Eagles Cover TNF

This line is like stealing, watch it climb Wednesday and Thursday.
True Washington has been a great story and they are 7-3 but scratch a little under the surface of recent games. Barely beat the terrible Giants, Hail Mary’ed the terrible Bears and lost to the Steelers. And they are catching just 3.5 points against a very good Eagles team that is anxious to make a statement here and put themselves clear atop the division.
The Commanders usually lose as dogs and are 3-11 SU past 14 vs Philly, which plays well on short weeks (8-1 SU). This could be a major blowout and the easiest money in Week 11.
Washington Philadelphia Pick: Odds PHI -3.5, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report