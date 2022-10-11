Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Chicago Pick, Back Bears on TNF?

October 11, 2022 - Trend Dummy

The last time Chicago covered the spread at home against Washington, Walter Payton scored a TD and threw a TD pass to Jim McMahon in a 45-10 drubbing Sept. 29, 1985.

Since then, the Bears have hosted Washington nine times and covered zero times. In fact, they won just once back in 2003.

So, a line that opened -1 for the dreadful Commanders was quickly bet to -1 for the dreadful Bears in the Week 6 Monday Nighter. Washington seems tor hate their defensive coach and HC Ron Rivera threw Carson Wentz firmly under the bus after their Week 5 loss. What a mess…

Washington Chicago Pick: Odds CHI -1, Total 38 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000!!

The bonus offer sounds too good to be true, but, its not! Your first bet up to $1,000 gets refunded as free bets if you lose!

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Commanders can cover the spread

Some folks don’t like historical trends and but, when team after team, decade after decade always loses to another team, you wonder why. Washington is 8-1 SU and 9-0 ATS here since 1985. Is that enough to back them here as small road dogs? Of course not, but the Bears have been terrible as well.

The Bears almost never cover against the NFC East for whatever reason and trusting Chicago with points is financial folly.

Why the Bears can cover the spread

For starters, Washington is terrible and on the verge of implosion. Wentz breaks down at the worst time and Justin Fields has been able to move the ball against bad defenses so far in 2022.

On short weeks, the Bears have been a pleasant surprise, winning five of the past six seasons. Watch the weather here as there is wind forecast, which accounts for the shrinking total (38 at FanDuel as of Tuesday).

Washington Chicago Pick

In battles of terrible teams, we often side with the terrible home team especially when they are dogs or small chalk. We won’t be betting this one big and the UNDER could be a trick by the sportsbooks, who realize neither team has much to lose and will throw caution to the Soldier Field wind.

Washington Chicago Betting Trends

Bears are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 10-2 Chicago’s last 12 games played in October.

Commanders are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played in October.

UNDER is 15-3 Washington’s last 18 games played in October.

Commanders are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games against Chicago.

Commanders are 8-1 SU 9-0 ATS in their last 9 games when playing on the road against Chicago.

OVER is 9-2 Washington’s last 11 games played on a Thursday

UNDER is 21-8 Chicago’s last 29 games at home.

Bears are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games vs NFC East division

Bears are 5-1 SU in their last 6 on a Thursday.

More Washington Chicago pick info coming soon….

Bet WSH CHI

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 13th, 8:15 PM

Washington -1 -110

Chicago +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +9 -110

Green Bay -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati -2 -110

New Orleans +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -6.5 -110

Atlanta +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

New England +3.5 -110

Cleveland -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +2.5 -110

Indianapolis -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota -3.5 -110

Miami +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -6 -110

NY Giants +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -6.5 -110

Pittsburgh +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 4:05 PM

Carolina +9.5 -110

LA Rams -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 4:05 PM

Arizona -2.5 -110

Seattle +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo -3 -110

Kansas City +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 8:20 PM

Dallas +5.5 -110

Philadelphia -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 17th, 8:15 PM

Denver +4 -110

LA Chargers -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 20th, 8:15 PM

New Orleans +2 -110

Arizona -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats