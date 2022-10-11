Washington Chicago Pick, Back Bears on TNF?

The last time Chicago covered the spread at home against Washington, Walter Payton scored a TD and threw a TD pass to Jim McMahon in a 45-10 drubbing Sept. 29, 1985.
Since then, the Bears have hosted Washington nine times and covered zero times. In fact, they won just once back in 2003.
So, a line that opened -1 for the dreadful Commanders was quickly bet to -1 for the dreadful Bears in the Week 6 Monday Nighter. Washington seems tor hate their defensive coach and HC Ron Rivera threw Carson Wentz firmly under the bus after their Week 5 loss. What a mess…
Washington Chicago Pick: Odds CHI -1, Total 38 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats