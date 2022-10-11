Washington Chicago Pick, Back Bears on TNF?

Why the Commanders can cover the spread

Some folks don’t like historical trends and but, when team after team, decade after decade always loses to another team, you wonder why. Washington is 8-1 SU and 9-0 ATS here since 1985. Is that enough to back them here as small road dogs? Of course not, but the Bears have been terrible as well.

The Bears almost never cover against the NFC East for whatever reason and trusting Chicago with points is financial folly.

Why the Bears can cover the spread

For starters, Washington is terrible and on the verge of implosion. Wentz breaks down at the worst time and Justin Fields has been able to move the ball against bad defenses so far in 2022.

On short weeks, the Bears have been a pleasant surprise, winning five of the past six seasons. Watch the weather here as there is wind forecast, which accounts for the shrinking total (38 at FanDuel as of Tuesday).

Washington Chicago Pick

In battles of terrible teams, we often side with the terrible home team especially when they are dogs or small chalk. We won’t be betting this one big and the UNDER could be a trick by the sportsbooks, who realize neither team has much to lose and will throw caution to the Soldier Field wind.

Washington Chicago Betting Trends

Bears are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 10-2 Chicago’s last 12 games played in October.

Commanders are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played in October.

UNDER is 15-3 Washington’s last 18 games played in October.

Commanders are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games against Chicago.

Commanders are 8-1 SU 9-0 ATS in their last 9 games when playing on the road against Chicago.

OVER is 9-2 Washington’s last 11 games played on a Thursday

UNDER is 21-8 Chicago’s last 29 games at home.

Bears are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games vs NFC East division

Bears are 5-1 SU in their last 6 on a Thursday.

