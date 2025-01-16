Washington Detroit Pick, NFC Playoff Betting

Detroit’s 16-1 record is eye-catching, Washington’s rookie sensation Jayden Daniels is eye-catching and that total of 55.5 is eye-catching.
It should also be wager-catching as bettors consider whether so many points can possibly be scored. The sky-high total detracts from the 8.5-point spread favoring the host Lions here.
Detroit is getting healthier, and all the trends favor the Lions here. Both teams can run then ball, Daniels will run the ball by choice. That speeds up the clock.
Commanders Lions Pick: Odds DET -9.5, Total 55.5 | Matchup Report