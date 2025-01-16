Washington Detroit Pick, NFC Playoff Betting

Why the Commanders can cover the spread

Washington was rarely out of any game this season so 8.5 points provides plenty of room for a backdoor cover for a team that sticks around. That assumes you don’t think they can spring the upset here.

The Commanders have won 10 of 12 conference games SU and come off a pretty efficient win over the Bucs. Terry McLaurin can abuse Detroit’s corners and make this interesting.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

They are 18-6 ATS in their past 24 games covering spreads big and small and they are getting some defensive players off the IR.

They have clearly set their sights on the Super Bowl and will tighten the screws on their play to make sure they avoid the upset. The season is already a success for Washington and we envision this game slowly getting out of hand in the second hand.

Washington Detroit Pick

We believe in the Lions to win and cover here but we are more interested in betting the UNDER here. At 55.5 points, the offenses need to click every time at a time of year when defenses firm up and strategies usually become more conservative. We play UNDER the total here.

Washington Detroit Betting Trends

Commanders are 10-2 SU in their last 12 conference games

Lions are 18-6 ATS in their last 24 games

Lions are 6-1 ATS past vs Washington

UNDER is 11-4 Washington’s last 15 games played in January

OVER is 8-1 Washington past 9 Saturday games

Lions have won 10 straight games vs NFC teams, 25-9 ATS in their last 34 conference games

Lions are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games played in January.