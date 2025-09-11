Washington Green Bay Picks, Commanders, Deebo

Washington is a small road dog Thursday night in Green Bay, a fact that should excite underdog bettors here in Week 2.
The past eight times the Commanders have been road dogs of 3 or less, they won outright six times and covered a seventh. That’s 7-1 ATS for those of you counting at home.
But buyer beware on Washington as the Packers dominated the Lions on Sunday and they have won six straight at home to Washington and are super early bet ((17-6 ATS past 23 in September). There are OVER trends in play here as well.
Washington @ Green Bay -3.5, Total 48.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats