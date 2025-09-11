Washington Green Bay Picks, Commanders, Deebo

Why Washington can cover the spread

They blasted the Giants on Sunday and on a youthful squad that should be primed for a quick rebound on a short week. Deebo Samuel was terrific against the Giants and we expect more of the same here and we have him pegged on some prop bets below.

Jayden Daniels has the smarts and foot speed to elude Micah Parsons and Washington owns enough weapons to spring the upset here.

Why Green Bay can cover the spread

They have dominated the Commanders here over the years but those were the bad ole days for Washington. And the Commanders have been dog poo on the road on Thursdays, losing 12 of 15 games over the years.

Green Bay looked awesome against the Lions and get a second home game in five days to try to be the first team to 2-0, where teams usually make the playoffs.

The Packers have covered the spread in seven straight Week 2 games and are 10-2-1 ATS past 13 seasons.

Washington Green Bay Picks

Both teams looked great in Week 1 but the Commanders may have more juice here to rebound quickly early in the season. We love their recent run of play as small road dogs and think they can win outright here so we happily take the points.

Packers Commanders Prop Bets

Deebo Samuel – FanDuel – we love Deebo to be active here in all facets of the offense and expect Daniels to target him regularly. We like the OVER 4.5 catches for Deebo/

Washington Green Bay Betting Trends

Washington 7-1 ATS, 6-2 SU past 8 as small road dog of 3 or less

Washington 3-12 SU past 15 TNF road games

Packers won 6 straight SU at home to Washington

OVER is 14-4 Green Bay’s last 18 games vs NFC East

UNDER is 7-1 past 8 meetings here

OVER is 12-4 past 16 games when Washington is underdog

Packers 17-6 ATS in its last 23 games played in September.

Packers 10-2-1 ATS in its last 13 games played in Week 2 including 7 in a row