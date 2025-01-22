Commanders Eagles Betting Picks, NFC Championship OVER?

Washington has been playing great and winning on the road, while Philadelphia has not been playing great and winning at home.
Can the favored Eagles continue advancing while sputtering on offense? Can the underdog Commanders keep defying the odds and winning in the playoffs?
History suggests teams who dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball should win and that would mean the deep and physical Eagles should prevail here, But can they cover 5.5 points? Is the UNDER (at 20-4 the past 24 Eagles games in January) a better play?
Commanders Eagles Betting Picks: Odds PHI -5.5, Total 48 | Matchup Report