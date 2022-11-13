Washington Philadelphia Pick, Dog & UNDER?

Philly is unbeaten and Washington should be on a 4-game win streak if not for a collapse last week against the Vikings.
So on a Monday Night divisional game, is 11 points too much for Philadelphia to lay at home? Is the total a better betting angle to explore? Philly should win here, but the back-door cover is in play with backup QB Taylor Heinicke playing courageously.
So look at the defenses. Washington has been awesome over the past five games. Philly is deep and talented. Washington is 15-6 to the UNDER over two seasons and its 16-5 in Eagles games in the month of November.
Washington Philadelphia Pick: Odds PHI -11, Total 43.5 | MATCHUP STATS