Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Philadelphia Pick, Dog & UNDER?

November 13, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Philly is unbeaten and Washington should be on a 4-game win streak if not for a collapse last week against the Vikings.

So on a Monday Night divisional game, is 11 points too much for Philadelphia to lay at home? Is the total a better betting angle to explore? Philly should win here, but the back-door cover is in play with backup QB Taylor Heinicke playing courageously.

So look at the defenses. Washington has been awesome over the past five games. Philly is deep and talented. Washington is 15-6 to the UNDER over two seasons and its 16-5 in Eagles games in the month of November.

Washington Philadelphia Pick: Odds PHI -11, Total 43.5 | MATCHUP STATS 

Why the Commanders can cover the spread

Heinicke has been terrific in place of Carson Wentz and this is a spot where the Commanders can hang tough. Philly will continue to have the pressure of staying perfect.

The Commanders have kept seven of their nine games within double digits, so catching 11 points here is a bonus.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philly comes in with four extra days of rest, last playing on a Thursday and now pushed to Monday Night. Those four extra days help heal up and game-plan for a care-free Washington team that is eyeing a Wild Card spot.

The offense is explosive with big-play ability at multiple positions and the risk of QB Jalen Hurts taking off amplifying the trouble for opposing defenders. Historically, Washington is a dud on MNF with a 6-16 ATS mark in 22 games, while the Eagles have won 12 straight when favored. Its just a question of whether that back-door cover comes into play.

Washington Philly pick

Washington’s defense has been terrific, allowing just 17 PPG over the past five weeks. Philadelphia’s defense is solid and they get to pursue an overachieving backup QB. There are lots of historical UNDER trends and we like this game to go UNDER 43.5. Something like 23-14?

Commanders Eagles Anytime TD Props

Dallas Goedert +210

Getting Goedert over +200 is an automatic bet.

Terry McLaurin +250

McLaurin has had success against Darius Slay in the past. He put up over 100 yards in their last matchup

Washington Philly Betting Trends

Eagles have won 12 straight as favorites

Eagles played 4 straight OVERs when double-digit chalk

UNDER is 13-3 Washington’s last 16 Monday Night road games

UNDER is 15-6 Washington’s last 21 games.

UNDER is 16-5 Philadelphia’s last 21 games played in November

Commanders are 6-16 ATS in their last 22 games played on a Monday.

