Washington Tampa Bay Wild Card Pick, OVER easy?

Why Washington can cover the spread

Their rookie QB has been dynamic throwing for more than 3,500 yards and 25 TDs. And they have won five straight to end the season after a mid-season stumble.

They face a Tampa team that won the NFC South but which has been erratic and owns a flaky defense. The Bucs lost to Dallas and barely beat the Saints in December, hardly a ringing endorsement of their contender status.

The Bucs are a phony 4 seed and susceptible here on Wild Card weekend.

Why Tampa Bay can cover the spread

Mayfield threw 41 TDs and rookie RB Bucky Irving provided surprise balance with more than 1,100 rushing yards and 8 TDs.

Washington barely beat the Saints and Falcons down the stretch and maybe they can eke out a win, but it’s more likely they pack in their successful season with a loss here.

Washington doesn’t stop the run so expect an early workload for Irving and a TB cover here.

Washington Tampa Bay Wild Card Pick

Both teams faced a weak a strength of schedule over the past 5 games, each facing just a single playoff team. The Commanders scored 30+ points three times and the Bucs scored 40+ twice. The total is high but the result will be higher, we bet OVER.

Washington Tampa Bay Betting Trends

OVER is 11-3 Tampa Bay’s last 14 games

Commanders have won 5 straight

UNDER is 5-1 Washington’s last 6 games played in January

Commanders are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games as the underdog.

Tampa is just 2-7 ATS in 30 years as a playoff favorite

Bucs are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games as the favorite