Washington Tampa Bay Wild Card Pick, OVER easy?

The last time Washington won a play game, it was 2006, they were called the Redskins and Mark Brunell outduelled Chris Simms at Tampa Bay.
Since then, the Commanders have lost 5 straight playoff games and are 3-point underdogs in the Sunday Night NFC Wild Card game at Tampa Bay.
The Bucs usually win as favorites (16-5 SU) while the Commanders usually lose as underdogs (3-10 SU). Dos this suggest veteran Baker Mayfield can handle rookie Jayden Daniels?
Washington Tampa Bay Wild Card Pick: Odds TB -3, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report