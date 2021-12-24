WASHINGTON DALLAS PICK, COWBOYS DD FAVES

WHY THE WFT WILL COVER

Just two weeks ago, Washington lost to Dallas by a single-score margin. They also beat the Cowboys in both matchups last season, and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has as many interceptions as touchdowns (five) and an 80.5 passer rating in his last five games.

With their season on the line and some relief from the COVID-19 hit they took last week, you’d have to think they can keep this close. They also boast a money-making 10-4 ATS record in their last 14 trips to Dallas.

WHY THE COWBOYS WILL COVER

Washington should be quite tired and dispirited on short rest following a tough Tuesday night loss to the Eagles. Back-to-back divisional losses could be viewed as a back-breaker, so it’s possible Washington will already be resigned here.

Keep in mind Dallas is the second-best team in the league in terms of DVOA, while Washington ranks in the bottom 12. And let’s not forget their domination of conference foes the past two seasons, where they are 10-2 SU and 11-1 ATS against the NFC.

WASHINGTON DALLAS PREDICTION

I don’t trust Prescott right now, I believe Ron Rivera will have his team ready to battle a familiar foe, and I know the backdoor cover is on the table regardless. This number is just too high for a game like this.

Dallas Washington Betting Trends

OVER is 9-3 past 12 meetings including six straight at Dallas

Cowboys are 11-1 ATS, 10-2 SU in their last 12 conference games

WFT 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games at Dallas.