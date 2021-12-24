Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic (53) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON DALLAS PICK, COWBOYS DD FAVES

December 23, 2021 - Brad Gagnon

A good old NFC East matchup between two playoff contenders is slated for Sunday night.

And while we all know that anything can happy in divisional matchups featuring the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team or their peers from New York and Philadelphia, the division-leading Cowboys are a heavy 10.5-point favorite in this case.

Covid may impact this line closer to kickoff and Washington deals with a very short week after losing in Philly on Tuesday.

Let’s look at both sides.

Washington Dallas Prediction: Odds -10.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

WHY THE WFT WILL COVER

Just two weeks ago, Washington lost to Dallas by a single-score margin. They also beat the Cowboys in both matchups last season, and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has as many interceptions as touchdowns (five) and an 80.5 passer rating in his last five games.

With their season on the line and some relief from the COVID-19 hit they took last week, you’d have to think they can keep this close. They also boast a money-making 10-4 ATS record in their last 14 trips to Dallas.

WHY THE COWBOYS WILL COVER

Washington should be quite tired and dispirited on short rest following a tough Tuesday night loss to the Eagles. Back-to-back divisional losses could be viewed as a back-breaker, so it’s possible Washington will already be resigned here.

Keep in mind Dallas is the second-best team in the league in terms of DVOA, while Washington ranks in the bottom 12. And let’s not forget their domination of conference foes the past two seasons, where they are 10-2 SU and 11-1 ATS against the NFC.

WASHINGTON DALLAS PREDICTION

I don’t trust Prescott right now, I believe Ron Rivera will have his team ready to battle a familiar foe, and I know the backdoor cover is on the table regardless. This number is just too high for a game like this.

Dallas Washington Betting Trends

OVER is 9-3 past 12 meetings including six straight at Dallas

Cowboys are 11-1 ATS, 10-2 SU in their last 12 conference games

WFT 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games at Dallas.

Bet WSH DAL

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

Cleveland +7 -110

Green Bay -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 8:15 PM

Indianapolis +5 -110

Arizona -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -3.5 -110

Minnesota +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -10.5 -110

Houston +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +9 -110

Philadelphia -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo +2 -110

New England -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -11 -110

Carolina +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +1.5 -110

NY Jets -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +6.5 -110

Atlanta -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore +2.5 -110

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:05 PM

Chicago +7 -110

Seattle -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:25 PM

Denver -1 -110

Las Vegas +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:25 PM

Pittsburgh +9.5 -110

Kansas City -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:20 PM

Washington +9.5 -110

Dallas -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 8:15 PM

Miami +3.5 -110

New Orleans -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats