Washington Giants Pick, OVER best bet?

Good news for New York Giants bettors – the state just went live with legal mobile betting Saturday morning, meaning you can finally bet on the Giants. (Read story here.)
Bad news for New York Giants bettors – your team is terrible, so betting against them might be the best way to turn a profit. So as the season closes on two lousy teams, you must debate whether the Giants can stay within 7 points at home against a non-playoff, divisional foe.
Trusting either team is a real stretch here in Week 18, but there are trends leaning towards the UNDER 37.5 here. Check it the analysis and New York residents should check out FanDuel and Draft Kings to see what free bets and guaranteed-win offers are available on the opening days of legal sports betting in the state.
Washington New York Giants Betting Pick, Odds: NYG +7, Total 37.5 | Matchup Report