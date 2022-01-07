Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is sacked by New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Giants Pick, OVER best bet?

January 07, 2022 - National Football Post

Good news for New York Giants bettors – the state just went live with legal mobile betting Saturday morning, meaning you can finally bet on the Giants. (Read story here.)

Bad news for New York Giants bettors – your team is terrible, so betting against them might be the best way to turn a profit. So as the season closes on two lousy teams, you must debate whether the Giants can stay within 7 points at home against a non-playoff, divisional foe.

Trusting either team is a real stretch here in Week 18, but there are trends leaning towards the UNDER 37.5 here. Check it the analysis and New York residents should check out FanDuel and Draft Kings to see what free bets and guaranteed-win offers are available on the opening days of legal sports betting in the state.

Washington New York Giants Betting Pick, Odds: NYG +7, Total 37.5 | Matchup Report

Why Washington can cover the spread

WFT boasts a top run stop defense and the Giants haven’t been great. New York’s option is to rely on Jake Fromm, the rookie making his second start. Sounds like a recipe for disaster (again) for big Blue, especially Kadarius Toney shut down for the season with a wonky shoulder.

Taylor Heinicke keeps talking about how grateful he is for the opportunity to be a QB in the league. Expect him to take this game as a job interview for next season. He has the most to gain from a super performance.

Why the NY Giants can cover the spread

Well, the Giants are 5-1- ATS in their past six games against Washington, but beyond that historical angle, there isn’t much to point to for wagering encouragement. Saquon Barkley comes off a solid performance and could make it back-to-back 100-yard rushing efforts if he can figure out the WFT defense.

Coach Joe Judge insists this is an important game and that the players will treat it that way. We’ll see….

Washington New York Giants Betting Pick

If we had to make a bet here (and many New Yorkers may want to since mobile betting is now available in your state), we would back WFT laying a TD. Washington seldom covers as a favorite (3-9 ATS) and the Giants seldom cover as dogs (1-6 ATTS). We would lean OVER 37.5 despite the compelling trends pointing to the UNDER.

UNDER 37.5 points at Draft Kings

Washington New York Giants Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-2 NY Giants’ last 12 Sunday home games

UNDER is 17-4 in the last 21 games meeting between these teams @ Giants

Giants 5-1 ATS past 6 vs Washington

Washington 3-9 ATS past 12 games as favorites

Giants are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the underdog.

