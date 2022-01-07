Washington Giants Pick, OVER best bet?

Why Washington can cover the spread

WFT boasts a top run stop defense and the Giants haven’t been great. New York’s option is to rely on Jake Fromm, the rookie making his second start. Sounds like a recipe for disaster (again) for big Blue, especially Kadarius Toney shut down for the season with a wonky shoulder.

Taylor Heinicke keeps talking about how grateful he is for the opportunity to be a QB in the league. Expect him to take this game as a job interview for next season. He has the most to gain from a super performance.

Why the NY Giants can cover the spread

Well, the Giants are 5-1- ATS in their past six games against Washington, but beyond that historical angle, there isn’t much to point to for wagering encouragement. Saquon Barkley comes off a solid performance and could make it back-to-back 100-yard rushing efforts if he can figure out the WFT defense.

Coach Joe Judge insists this is an important game and that the players will treat it that way. We’ll see….

Washington New York Giants Betting Pick

If we had to make a bet here (and many New Yorkers may want to since mobile betting is now available in your state), we would back WFT laying a TD. Washington seldom covers as a favorite (3-9 ATS) and the Giants seldom cover as dogs (1-6 ATTS). We would lean OVER 37.5 despite the compelling trends pointing to the UNDER.

UNDER 37.5 points at Draft Kings

Washington New York Giants Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-2 NY Giants’ last 12 Sunday home games

UNDER is 17-4 in the last 21 games meeting between these teams @ Giants

Giants 5-1 ATS past 6 vs Washington

Washington 3-9 ATS past 12 games as favorites

Giants are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the underdog.