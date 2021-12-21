Washington Philadelphia Prediction, Eagles Cover

Can a QB plucked from New England’s practise squad this week lead Washington to a win – or at least a cover – in Philadelphia Tuesday night? Barring a last-minute Covid clearance, WFT will rely on Garrett Gilbert, with one career NFL start since being drafted in 2014, in a crucial NFC East tilt.
Washington was an 8.5-point dog as of midday at FanDuel but that line could move during the day. They remain without offensive weapons J.D McKissic and Curtis Samuel, as well as guard Brandon Scherff.
The Eagles will be without Landon Dickerson at right guard, but otherwise are healthy on both sides of the ball. Jalen Hurts will start, and they also get spark plug Jordan Howard back. Taking the Eagles -8.5 at FanDuel is the best look for this game.
Washington Philadelphia Prediction: Odds PHI -8.5, Total 41 | Matchup Report