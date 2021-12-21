Washington Philadelphia Prediction, Eagles Cover

Why Washington will cover the spread

With the game moving to Tuesday, Washington was able to get their defensive line back from the Covid list. That matchup in the trenches now flips in Washington’s favor, which is a piss-off for Eagles fans and bettors.

Washington’s offense is much improved in recent weeks. Even with their awful performance against Dallas last week, they still sit at 14th in EPA per play since Week 9. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner has done a terrific job of maximizing this offense.

Why Philadelphia will cover the spread

The return of Hurts provides a different element to this Eagles offense. He has the second-most rushing yards among QBs, forcing Washington’s defensive line to spy and respect his rushing ability.

If Gilbert starts, he benefits from a short crash course on the Washington playbook since he was signed Dec. 17. He almost pulled off an upset last year for Dallas. But Washington has been a lousy play in divisional games (5-13 ATS past 18 tries) and Philly is motivated at home to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Washington Philadelphia Prediction

This spread should probably be double digits and it might be by kickoff. We see Philadelphia as a safe bet.

Eagles -8.5

Philly Washington Anytime TD Prop Picks

Terry McLaurin +260

He is their best offensive player.

Jordan Howard +320

He will get red zone carries tonight.

Quez Watkins +500

Tonight is the night Watkins catches a deep shot for a touchdown.

Philadelphia Washington Betting Trends

OVER is 10-1 Philadelphia’s last 11 games played in Week 15

UNDER is 7-1 of Washington’s last 8 games.

WFT are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 divisional games

WFT are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 15.

