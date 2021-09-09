It’s here. It’s finally freakin’ here.

After a long offseason, NFL football is back. And we’ll be here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week. Here are our first 16 dart throws for an extended 2021 season.

Check the live odds page for line moves closer to kickoff and watch for Trend Dummy’s deep dive into the database to find useful (or maybe just interesting) wagering angles. Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of midweek.

Week 1 NFL Picks

2020 RECORD: 127-115-10

DALLAS COWBOYS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-9): BUCS

Home teams coming off Super Bowl seasons generally dominate these Thursday openers, and this should be no exception with the jacked Bucs returning all of their key players from 2020. That’s a big number, but a lack of offensive continuity and a lack of defensive talent will make it tough for Dallas to keep it within the single digits.

NEW YORK JETS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (-4): JETS

I’m not convinced the Panthers are a much better team than the Jets, who have the young quarterback with the higher ceiling and an underrated offense. I wouldn’t bet big bucks in this unpredictable matchup, but I’m not giving up more than a field goal with Carolina and Sam Darnold.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT BUFFALO BILLS (-6.5): BILLS

The Steelers were horrendous late last year before experiencing a terrible offseason. They’ll be adjusting to a lot of changes, especially along the offensive line, while the Bills will have near-complete continuity for their first game in nearly two years in front of a full house. That should lead to at least a touchdown victory for Buffalo.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-7.5) AT DETROIT LIONS: 49ERS

Kyle Shanahan is going to have a field day with one of the worst defenses in football and it’s hard to see the Detroit offense doing much as it gets acclimated against a stout and finally healthy San Francisco D. The Lions are going to be a mess early this season, so I’m expecting a blowout here.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-3) AT HOUSTON TEXANS: TEXANS

No way in hell I’m laying a full field goal with a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach on the road in Week 1, especially when we’re talking about a team that won just a single game last year. The Texans a horrible, but they’re not that much worse than the rebuilding Jags.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-2.5) AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: COLTS

At the very least, the Colts are in Seattle’s range in terms of talent. They’re deeper, and they’re healthy just in time for Week 1. At home against a Seahawks team traveling three time zones, they should be a small favorite, not a small underdog.

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT TENNESSEE TITANS (-3): CARDINALS

Most will disagree, but the Cardinals are simply the better all-around team. They underperformed last year but now Kyler Murray and Kliff Kinsgbury should be ready to take off following their first full, unimpeded offseason together. Still, the most likely result is a three-point Tennessee win so I wouldn’t go nuts here.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT WASHINGTON (-1): WASHINGTON

Meanwhile, the hyped Chargers feel a lot like last year’s Cardinals. That new-look offense might need some time, especially with big changes along the offensive line. And they still look vulnerable on defense. Running into the defensively-stacked WFT on the road, it’s surprising this is essentially a pick’em. Especially because Washington even found an offensive groove this summer with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS: BENGALS

This line is comical. With Joe Burrow at quarterback against non-playoff teams in 2020, the Bengals went 1-1-1 and scored more points than they allowed. They’re a lot better on paper now, Burrow is healthy again, and the Vikings don’t look like they’ve improved in a significant way. Why would I give Cincy three points in its home opener here? It’s not as though Minnesota has the pass-rushing firepower to take advantage of a still-suspect Bengals offensive line.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT ATLANTA FALCONS (-3.5): EAGLES

I don’t believe in betting Falcons games because they somehow constantly screw all bettors. That said, if I have to pull the trigger, I’m now dropping a field goal and a hook with a team stuck in neutral. Let’s not forget that the Eagles still have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Far more than Atlanta sans Julio Jones.

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-3): PATRIOTS

These Patriots are way better than the team that beat the Dolphins by a double-digit margin in Foxborough to kick off the 2020 season. Miami has improved as well, but not at the same rate. Bill Belichick looks determined to right this ship. He’s not losing at home right out of the gates. No fear laying the field goal.

CLEVELAND BROWNS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-5.5): BROWNS

This pains me because I have the Chiefs winning it all again in 2021, but they’re still giving up too many points against a team that is nearly as talented and put up a fight at Arrowhead in January. Keep in mind Kansas City will be trying to adjust to an offensive line that underwent significant changes in the offseason. [ Bet Mahomes vs Mayfield props and more ]

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3.5) AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: PACKERS

An angry Aaron Rodgers opened the 2020 season by dominating Green Bay’s first four opponents, one of which was the Saints. Now, Rodgers seems angry again and the Saints are no longer the team they were a year ago. Without the benefit of the Superdome crowd, I have no idea how the Saints are getting a full touchdown here.

DENVER BRONCOS (-3) AT NEW YORK GIANTS: GIANTS

The Broncos might be the better all-around team here, but the Giants have the quarterback with more potential and Daniel Jones is now surrounded by plenty of talent. I’m just not willing to lay a full field goal with a traveling Denver squad and Teddy freakin’ Bridgewater, but I wouldn’t spend much on this one.

CHICAGO BEARS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-7.5): RAMS

The Bears appear to realize they’re in trouble as they adjust to major offseason changes in a prime-time road game against a team that features a terrifying defense. Aaron Donald should have a fun night as the Rams win by double-digits.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-4) AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: RAIDERS

The Ravens lost their best two pass-rushers in the offseason, two of their top offensive backs in the preseason, and quarterback Lamar Jackson spent much of his summer without a full complement of receivers. In their first Las Vegas game with a full crowd, the Raiders have a good chance at pulling off an upset.

