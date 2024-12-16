Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman (67) leaves the field with an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Week 15 Monday Night Picks: Vikings, Falcons

December 16, 2024 - Trend Dummy

A double pre-holiday treat on Monday Night as two games where the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons each hold positive MNF betting trends.

Chicago is a big dog at Minnesota where the Vikings are 12-2 to the UNDER in their past 14 MNF games. But the Bears, despite a terrible road stretch, are 16-5 ATS their past 21 MNF road games.

In Vegas, the Atlanta Falcons are road favorites to the Raiders, losers of 10 of 11 games. But the Raiders have won and covered five straight MNF home games.

Chicago @ Minnesota -7, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report

Bears Vikings Betting Trends

UNDER is 12-2 Minnesota’s last 14 games played on a Monday.

Vikings are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games.

Bears are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games as the underdog.

Bears are 3-21 SU in their last 24 games on the road.

Bears are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games at Minnesota

Bears have lost 18 of 22 divisional games but are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 within NFC North

Bears are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 MNF road games

Vikings have played 6 straight divisional OVERs and 20-8 past 28 within the NFC North

Vikings are 5-14 ATS in their last 19 games played on a Monday.

UNDER is 12-2 past 14 Minnesota MNF games

Vikings Bears Pick

Minnesota can move to 12-2 and match Detroit’s record. They will motivated to win, while the Bears should be motivated to lose and climb the draft day order. However, our best bet here is the OVER as the Vikings play almost exclusively OVER within the division.

Falcons Raiders Betting Trends

Atlanta @ Las Vegas +4.5, Total 44 | Matchup Report

Raiders have lost 10 of past 11 games

UNDER is 18-4 Atlanta’s last 22 non-conference games

Falcons are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 non-conference games

Falcons won 5 straight vs Raiders

Falcons are 6-14 ATS in their last 20 games on the road

Raiders are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games played on a Monday.

Raiders have won and covered 5 straight MNF home games

Falcons Raiders Pick

Atlanta holds out hope of the NFC South. The Raiders hope only for losses and high draft picks. Sound familiar? The Falcons will make it six straight wins vs the Raiders and cover this number.

