Week 15 Monday Night Picks: Vikings, Falcons

A double pre-holiday treat on Monday Night as two games where the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons each hold positive MNF betting trends.

Chicago is a big dog at Minnesota where the Vikings are 12-2 to the UNDER in their past 14 MNF games. But the Bears, despite a terrible road stretch, are 16-5 ATS their past 21 MNF road games.

In Vegas, the Atlanta Falcons are road favorites to the Raiders, losers of 10 of 11 games. But the Raiders have won and covered five straight MNF home games.

Chicago @ Minnesota -7, Total 43.5