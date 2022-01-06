Week 18 NFL Picks

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-15) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: JAGUARS

The Jags hung with Indianapolis earlier this season and should have some spunk at home against a Colts team that hasn’t won convincingly in over a month.

TENNESSEE TITANS (-10.5) AT HOUSTON TEXANS: TEXANS

The Texans have put up plenty of fights this season. They put up 71 points in back-to-back wins in Weeks 15 and 16. At home and with the backdoor a possibility, I’m taking the points.

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (-6): BENGALS

The Bengals were favored before Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon were ruled out, and now I think we’re getting tremendous value for them considering that the down-and-out Browns are in complete disarray and also lacking their starting quarterback.

CHICAGO BEARS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-5.5): BEARS

Same here for the Bears, who gained a couple points against the spread when Justin Fields COVID-19 news hit. Is Fields really worth multiple points right now? The Vikings looked dead in Week 17 and I’m not giving up a hook here.

WASHINGTON (-7) AT NEW YORK GIANTS: WASHINGTON

Speaking of looking dead, I’ll need a lot more than seven points to back a Giants team that has lost five straight games by double-digit margins

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (-5): STEELERS

The Ravens are basically toast following a fifth consecutive loss. They might beat an inferior Steelers team in a desperate situation, but this is a field-goal game waiting to happen.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3.5) AT DETROIT LIONS: PACKERS

Tough to confidently back the Packers, but starters will get some action and they’re the superior team regardless. Just don’t put money on this game. And if you must, at least pay to make that hook go away.

NEW YORK JETS AT BUFFALO BILLS (-16): JETS

All 10 of Buffalo’s wins have come by double-digit margins, but the Jets put up a fight last time and they can still score some points. I just think we’re pushing it with a 16-pointer here.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-6.5) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS: DOLPHINS

Miami usually plays the Patriots hard. Brian Flores’s squad has won the last two meetings, and they’re getting plenty of points at home here. It’s odd.

CAROLINA PANTHERS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-8): BUCS

Bruce Arians has made it clear the Bucs will keep pushing. Meanwhile, the Panthers haven’t lost by fewer than eight points since Week 11.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-5): RAMS

The Rams haven’t been winning convincingly and the 49ers really need this. Five points is too much.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (-7): CARDINALS

I can’t see Seattle putting much into this meaningless Week 18 road game, while the Cardinals have a lot to play for.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-4.5) AT ATLANTA FALCONS: SAINTS

The Saints can still potentially make the playoffs. Sean Payton’s squad won’t mess around against one of the worst home teams in the NFL.

LA CHARGERS (-3) AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: CHARGERS

They may have the same record, but the Chargers are a top-12 team in terms of DVOA, while the Raiders are a bottom-12 team. They have a minus-68 scoring margin. There’s no reason to take them unless you’re getting more than a field goal here. In some spots, you might even be able to land the Bolts -2.5. Don’t overthink this one.