Week 18 NFL Picks

Week 18 picks – what a concept. Here comes an extra week of NFL action, an extra week to pocket cash before the playoffs.
Check out the predictions, including two Saturday games and 14 Sunday tilts, with Gagnon’s lean on every single NF matchup.
Odds are midweek courtesy of Draft Kings sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-10.5) AT DENVER BRONCOS: CHIEFS
This will still matter to the Chiefs, who should be fired up after a tough loss and should benefit from the expected return of left tackle Orlando Brown in a blowout victory.
DALLAS COWBOYS (-7) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: COWBOYS
I wouldn’t bet on this game because it’s impossible to know how seriously either team will take it, but the Eagles look more worn down from their recent playoff push than Dallas does. The Cowboys are also the much better team on paper.