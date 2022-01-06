Nov 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes selfies with fans before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 OVER UNDER Picks

January 06, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

For the first time ever, we have Week 18 OVER UNDER picks to consider after the league added its extra game in 2021.

Here are several totals for this week that are worthy of your attention, including divisional matchups. Odds are Thursday lines courtesy of Draft Kings sportsbook, an official betting partner of the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: 45

Kansas City’s offense might be on fire, but the defense has generally been fantastic as well and Denver’s offense is lifeless. The Broncos have scored 13 or fewer points in four of their last five games, the Chiefs have allowed 14 or fewer in six of their last eight, and even the still-solid Denver defense has held four of the team’s last six opponents to 17 or fewer points. I could see this one ending 24-10 or something in that range.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: 43

The Texans can still score points. They put up a combined 71 in Weeks 15 and 16, and everyone knows the defense sucks. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a 34-point effort and will likely need this to secure the top seed in the AFC. They won’t hold back on a division rival on the road. This one should hit the 50s.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: 41

Huh? The Jets have scored 24-plus points in three consecutive games, and they put up 17 against the Bills earlier this season. Meanwhile, Buffalo loves to win in blowout fashion and should be expected to do so here. Simply do the math with the league’s third-highest-scoring offense. Buffalo should win this one in the range of 34-20, producing an easy over.

