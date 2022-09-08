Week 2 Picks: Alabama, Kentucky, Baylor

Week 2 college football picks start getting into the teeth of conference play and upsets are looming. We focus on three matchups, with Alabama visiting Texas, Kentucky at Florida in an SEC clash and Baylor at BYU.

College football Week 2 Predictions

Alabama started out the season on the right foot last week and booted Utah State 55-0. Bryce Young will look to continue his Heisman push after racking up five touchdown passes last week. This week they head to Texas for a much tougher test against the Longhorns. The Crimson Tide are a solid 8-1 straight up in their last nine as a favorite, but only 4-5 ATS.

Texas beat up on Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 last week as 37.5-point favorites. Despite that easy win they’re only 2-6 SU and ATS in their last eight. Versus opponents from the SEC Texas is 2-4 SU and ATS in their last six.

The last time Alabama and Texas met up in the National Championship Game in 2010 Alabama won 37-21. Look for the same this weekend.

Pick Alabama -20.5 at Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Baylor at BYU (-3.5)

Baylor is ranked higher at 10 compared to BYU at 25, but it’s the Cougars who the oddsmakers favor this week.

Baylor destroyed Albany 69-10 last week as 42.5-point favorites. That was their sixth straight win during which they’re 5-1 ATS. The Bears ran all over Albany in the win with 259 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. As an underdog the Bears have been a good bet with four straight wins and a 7-2 ATS mark in their last nine.

BYU took care of South Florida 50-21 as an 11.5-point favorite last week. BYU also ran the ball well and racked up 314 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last week. They haven’t always been a safe bet lately though at 3-4 ATS in their last seven. At home BYU is 14-1 SU and 9-5-1 ATS in their last 15.

Last season Baylor defeated BYU 38-24 as a 5.5-point home favorite. Look for Baylor to pull off the upset this weekend

Pick: Baylor +3.5 at Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Kentucky at Florida (-4.5)

The Gators are unranked but still 4.5-point favorites against Kentucky. They were 2.5-point underdogs last week in they’re 29-26 win over Utah. Don’t get too carried away yet though Gators fans. Last week’s win snapped Florida’s seven-game ATS losing streak. When favored they’ve lost six straight ATS, and they’re 2-11 ATS in their last 13

Kentucky rolled over Miami Ohio 37-13 as a 15-point favorite last week. They’re 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11. As an underdog they’re 4-3-1 ATS in their last eight.

Last season Kentucky defeated Florida 20-13 as a 7.5-point underdog. Look for a similar results this weekend.

Pick: Kentucky +4.5 at Draft Kings Sportsbook.