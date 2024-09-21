Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates beside Austin Stogner (81) and Cayden Green (70) after running for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Week 4 College Football Betting Picks

September 20, 2024 - National Football Post

Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-9.5/43.5)

Illinois propelled themselves into the Top 25 after defeating Central Michigan 30-9 as 21-point favorites last week. Quarterback Luke Altmyer and receiver Pat Bryant led the offense in the win with Altmyer throwing a pair of TDs to Bryant. Illinois has been a solid road bet at 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

Nebraska remains undefeated SU and ATS following last week’s 34-3 drubbing of Northern Iowa as 30.5-point favorites. Nebraska is a mediocre 5-5 ATS in their last 10 at home. Last season the Cornhuskers upset the Fighting Illini 20-7 as 3-point road underdogs. Look for Illinois to return the favor on Friday night.

Pick: Illinois +9.5

Utah Utes at Oklahoma State Cowboys (+2.5/52)

Utah won their interstate rivalry with Utah State last week, but it wasn’t a victory for bettors as the Utes failed to cover the 19.5-point spread in a 38-21 win. That’s been the norm for Utah lately, who are 1-5 ATS in their last six. As road favorites they’ve won four straight but they’re still 1-2-1 ATS.

Oklahoma State beat up on Tulsa 45-10 as 17.5-point favorites last week to improve to 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS. At home the Cowboys have won seven straight with a solid 5-2 ATS record, and as home underdog they’ve been an upset special at 9-1 SU and ATS in their last 10, which include five straight wins.

Pick: Oklahoma State +2.5

Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners (+7.5/57.5)

The Tennessee offense continued to roll last week in a 71-0 blowout of Kent State as 49.5-point favorites. The Volunteers’ ground game was unstoppable as DeSean Bishop and Dylan Sampson combined for 221 yards and six touchdowns. Tennessee will look to improve on a disappointing recent road record this week, as they’re 2-5 SU and ATS in their last seven.

Oklahoma took care of Tulane 34-19 last week, and it was just enough to cover as 12.5-point favorites. The Sooners are tough at home where they’ve won 10 straight with an 8-2 ATS record. They’re also 4-1 ATS in their last five as home underdogs.

Pick: Tennessee -7.5

