College Football Picks: Bama and Tigers

October 05, 2022

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24)

Last season Texas A&M shocked Alabama in a 41-38 victory as 18.5-point underdogs. Can they do it again this year? Not if they play like they have been recently. Last week the Aggies lost to Mississippi State 42-24 as 4-point underdogs. They’re 2-4 ATS in their last six, and on the road they’ve lost their last four.

Alabama has been a solid bet so far this season at 4-1 ATS. They’re also practically unbeatable at home in Tuscaloosa with a 30-0 record in their last 30 games, and they’re 20-10 ATS. Before losing to the Aggies last season the Crimson Tide had beaten them in eight straight.

Auburn at Georgia (-29)

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites against the Tigers which to us means bet the other way. When favored by 20 points or more Georgia has won 16 straight, but they’re only 6-10 ATS. This season Georgia has been a lackluster bet AT 2-3 ATS. At home in their last 13 Georgia is a perfect 13-0 SU, and a lame 4-9 ATS.

The Tigers lost to LSU 21-17 last week but picked up an ATS win as 8-point underdogs. The one thing that scares us about betting on Auburn is their poor record against Georgia. The Tigers have dropped their last five against them both SU and ATS.

Tennessee at LSU (+3)

The Volunteers will be well-rested this week coming off their bye. Last time out two weeks ago they dropped their first of the season ATS after edging Florida 38-33 as 11-point favorites. As a road favorite the Vols are 7-3 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10.

LSU has been strong at home with five straight wins and a 4-1 ATS mark in their last five. As a home underdog they’ve been money, at 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in their last five. In this matchup the Tigers have won five straight.

