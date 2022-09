Can West Virginia cover the spread

The Mountaineers are quick starters each season, covering the spread 10 of the past 13 seasons in September. And they visit a Pitt team who lost the nation’s top receiver to transfer (Jordan Addison to USC) and a QB who graduated to the big Pitt team (Kenny Pickett to the NFL Steelers).

They picked up Georgia transfer JT Daniels, a skilled QB who has bounced around and who could generate some offense quickly. He will benefit from an experienced OL which returns five starters, but which didn’t generate a lot of protection or run game. Daniels has a few returning WRs but the RB depth looks shaky.

Can Pitt cover the spread

The Panthers open the campaign ranked 17th in the country, so laying a TD at home to an unranked foe shouldn’t scare off bettors. They have a new Offensive Coordinator (Frank Cignetti jr) guiding a new QB (USC transfer Kedon Clovis) and West Virginia was just middle of the pack defensively in 2021.

They also return five OL starters and boast a terrific defense from a year ago.

If you dig oddball stats and trends (I do), then it’s time for the Mountaineers to lose in Pitt – they have alternated wins and losses seven times here since 1998 with their last visits 35-10 win as 3-point underdogs in 2010.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Pitt Panthers Pick

Not convinced that WV can win, nor are we convinced Pitt can cover. We are pretty convinced that all the changes offensively on both sides, combined with a stout Pitt D should keep this way comfortably UNDER the total.

We bet UNDER 51.