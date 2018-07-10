Bills’ McCoy denies assault allegations; victim’s lawyer hints at facilitated attack

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy denied domestic assault allegations made in an anonymous Instagram post Tuesday before the alleged victim’s attorney implied that McCoy facilitated an attack on the woman.

Tanya Mitchell Graham, the attorney for Delicia Cordon, an ex-girlfriend of McCoy, released a statement Tuesday evening saying Cordon was assaulted around 3 a.m. Tuesday in a Milton, Ga., home she shares with McCoy.

According to the statement, a man entered the home with no signs of forced entry, hit Cordon multiple times in the face with a gun, demanded jewelry and cash, and injured her head, face, arms and wrist. The statement says the man also hit another woman, Cordon’s cousin, in the back of the head with a gun.

The statement added that the man demanded specific jewelry items that McCoy had gifted to Cordon, items McCoy had previously requested back and had suggested Cordon might be robbed of because of their expense. It went on to say McCoy had attempted to evict Cordon — from whom the statement says he is currently estranged — directing others to remove her belongings from the home on June 1 and directing someone file an eviction proceeding on June 6. The statement adds that McCoy had security cameras removed from the home and installed a new security system after June 1 without providing Cordon access to the system.

Earlier Tuesday, an unidentified Instagram user posted a photo of a woman — whom the user identified as Cordon, and a close friend of hers — with a bloodied and bruised face, and accused McCoy of being responsible for the injuries seen in the image. The post went on to accuse McCoy of beating his dog into kidney failure, “viciously” beating his son and using illegal steroids.

The post was later deleted, but the user said in a later post: “And for the record Delicia’s lawyer forced me to removed that post. I stand by what I’ve said. I’ve personally addressed @LeSeanMcCoy on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything.”

McCoy posted a statement on Instagram after the original image and accusations were posted, reading, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more (sic), I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved for months.”

In response to inquiries from multiple media outlets about the allegations against McCoy, Milton police released a statement Tuesday afternoon — before Graham’s statement — saying they were investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the Atlanta suburb. The statement did not identify any suspects or victims.

Per the police statement, the preliminary investigation indicated the residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and one female victim was physically assaulted by a lone intruder, who demanded specific items from the victim. That victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for unknown injuries before being released, and another female victim sustained a minor injury, according to the police report.

According to property records, the home where the alleged incident occurred is owned by “LMK Trust Agreement,” which are McCoy’s initials, and has a Buffalo mailing address.

TMZ published audio of an emergency call from 3:23 a.m. ET purportedly pertaining to the incident, in which the operator says a female victim “was assaulted, hit in the head and locked in the bathroom.”

The Bills said in a statement, “We have spoken to LeSean and been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is “reviewing the matter.”

McCoy, 29, rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Bills.

–Field Level Media