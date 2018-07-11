Bills’ McCoy reportedly hires prominent defense attorney amid investigation

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has hired a defense attorney as an investigation continues into a home invasion that resulted in the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

McCoy is being represented by Don Samuel, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Samuel, based in Atlanta, was part of the defense team when former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was charged with murder in 2000. The charges were later dropped.

Tanya Mitchell Graham, the attorney for Delicia Cordon, an ex-girlfriend of McCoy, released a statement Tuesday evening saying Cordon was assaulted around 3 a.m. Tuesday in a Milton, Ga., home she shares with McCoy.

According to the statement, a man entered the home with no signs of forced entry, hit Cordon multiple times in the face with a gun, demanded jewelry and cash, and injured her head, face, arms and wrist. The statement says the man also hit another woman, Cordon’s cousin, in the back of the head with a gun.

The statement added that the man demanded specific jewelry items that McCoy had gifted to Cordon, items McCoy had previously requested back and had suggested Cordon might be robbed of because of their expense. It went on to say McCoy had attempted to evict Cordon — from whom the statement says he is currently estranged — directing others to remove her belongings from the home on June 1 and directing someone to file an eviction proceeding on June 6. The statement adds that McCoy had security cameras removed from the home and installed a new security system after June 1 without providing Cordon access to the system.

Earlier Tuesday, an unidentified Instagram user posted a photo of a woman — whom the user identified as Cordon, and a close friend of hers — with a bloodied and bruised face, and accused McCoy of being responsible for the injuries seen in the image. The post went on to accuse McCoy of beating his dog into kidney failure, “viciously” beating his son and using illegal steroids.

The post was later deleted, but the user said in a later post: “And for the record Delicia’s lawyer forced me to remove that post. I stand by what I’ve said. I’ve personally addressed @LeSeanMcCoy on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything.”

McCoy posted a statement on Instagram after the original image and accusations were posted, reading, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more (sic), I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved for months.”

In response to inquiries from multiple media outlets about the allegations against McCoy, Milton police released the following statement Tuesday afternoon, before Graham’s statement:

“On July 10, 2018 at approximately 3:18 A.M., Milton Police responded to a home invasion at a residence on Hickory Pass near the Cherokee County line. The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident. When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim. An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident.”

The Bills said in a statement, “We have spoken to LeSean and been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is “reviewing the matter.”

McCoy, who turns 30 on Thursday, rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Bills.

