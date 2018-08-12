Bills sign DT Walker, release injured Hughes

The Buffalo Bills reached an injury settlement with defensive tackle John Hughes and have released him, the team announced on Sunday.

Replacing him on the roster is newly signed defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker.

Hughes, 30, was signed at the start of camp, but hurt his groin in the Bills’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. He has 5.5 career sacks in 66 NFL games with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Walker played all 16 games last season for the Los Angeles Rams, making four starts. He finished the season, his sixth in the NFL, with 22 tackles and a sack.

Walker, 28, entered the league with the New Orleans Saints in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa.

–Field Level Media