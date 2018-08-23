Bowlen, Brandt named HOF contributor finalists

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Dallas Cowboys personnel man Gil Brandt have been named the two contributor finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2019, the entity announced Thursday.

Each will now require 80 percent approval from the 48-member selection committee on Feb. 2, one day before Super Bowl LIII, to gain induction to Canton.

Bowlen, 74, bought the Broncos in 1984. He served as the team’s CEO until 2014, when he stepped down from day-to-day operations after announcing he was fighting Alzheimer’s, a disease his wife, Annabel, was diagnosed with earlier this year. Longtime executive Joe Ellis has run the team since 2014.

Since Bowlen purchased the team, the Broncos have more Super Bowl appearances (seven) than losing seasons (six) and the league’s second-best winning percentage (.602), claiming three Lombardi Trophies. Bowlen also helped negotiate the league’s new $18 billion television contract while serving on the league’s broadcasting committee.

“This is an exciting day for our family and the Broncos fans who have been so supportive of Pat Bowlen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” the Bowlen family said in a statement released by the team. “Pat would be the first to say it’s not just about him but a credit to the many players, coaches and executives he worked with over the years. We’re thankful to the Contributor Committee for recognizing the incredible impact Pat’s had on the NFL. As we look forward to the final vote, our family also congratulates Gil Brandt on his well-deserved nomination.”

Broncos general manager John Elway was thrilled with the development and expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

“When you talk about contributors, nobody’s given more to the game than Pat Bowlen. His impact on the Broncos and NFL will never be matched, and it’s great to see that recognized today.

“I can’t wait for the day Pat’s bust joins the Bronco family in the @ProFootballHOF!”

Brandt, 85, was the Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel from 1960 to 1989, helping the team to 20 consecutive winning seasons, five Super Bowl appearances and two Lombardi Trophies during that span. He is widely credited with setting standards for how modern personnel departments operate in terms of scouting, player evaluation, drafting and roster building.

Brandt was dismissed from the team shortly after Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 and has since been an analyst and draft expert, including for the last several years at NFL.com.

The Hall of Fame announced last Thursday that former Kansas City Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson is the seniors finalist for the 2019 class. He will also need 80 percent of the vote on Feb. 2 to be inducted.

