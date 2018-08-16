Bridgewater, Darnold fail to impress as Jets lose to Redskins
The Jets’ quarterback competition appears no closer to being settled after New York took a 15-13 loss to the Washington Redskins on Thursday in Landover, Md.
No. 3 overall draft pick Sam Darnold got the start for the Jets and played the first half, completing 8 of 11 passes for 62 yards and ending his day with a red-zone interception.
Free agent signee Teddy Bridgewater took over in the second half and finished 10-for-15 for 127 yards with a touchdown, though he also threw a pick.
Alex Smith started for the Redskins and completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards. Colt McCoy got the lion’s share of the workload from there, going 12-for-16 with 140 yards and an interception.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins scored all 15 of Washington’s points, including the game-winning field goal from 40 yards out with four seconds remaining.
–Field Level Media