Broncos promote Kelly to No. 2 QB, demote Lynch

The Denver Broncos promoted quarterback Chad Kelly to the backup quarterback spot and demoted former first-round pick Paxton Lynch to No. 3 on the depth chart on Monday.

Kelly worked with the second team Monday, two days after he went 14-for-21 for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the preseason opener. He also chipped in three carries for 38 yards against the Minnesota Vikings, converting three third downs with his legs.

Kelly’s promotion was confirmed when Denver released its weekly depth chart later on Monday. Head coach Vance Joseph told reporters the former seventh-round pick earned the opportunity.

“Chad’s played well,” Joseph said. “He played well in [last week’s practice] scrimmage, he played well Saturday night, so he deserves a chance to be the 2.”

Kelly, 24, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after the Broncos took him with the final pick of the 2017 draft. He had worked exclusively as the third quarterback in camp until Monday, but Joseph and general manager John Elway each said earlier this offseason that Kelly would compete with Lynch for the backup job behind starter Case Keenum.

“It was nice,” Kelly said with a shrug when asked about the news of his promotion. “I wouldn’t have got there if it wasn’t for my teammates. Those guys made plays, they got me in the right protections, and the guys with the ball in their hands made plays. So like I said, it ain’t just me that got to that position.”

The nephew of Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly was pegged by some as a first- or second-round prospect before he missed the 2017 season at Ole Miss with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Healthy enough to throw at his pro day in April 2017, Kelly suffered a wrist injury during his workout that required surgery. He also entered the draft with off-field concerns stemming from a December 2014 arrest for disorderly conduct.

Joseph told reporters that Lynch, who went 6-of-11 for 24 yards and an interception on Saturday, was “obviously disappointed” about the demotion.

“But he understands that it’s a performance business,” Joseph continued. “He has great potential, physical potential, but it’s got to equal performance eventually. He understands that.”

Joseph added that the competition for the backup job is “not over,” saying the depth chart remains fluid.

The Broncos traded up five spots in the 2016 draft to take Lynch 26th overall, but the 24-year-old failed to win the starting job through two years, leading to Keenum’s signing this spring. Lynch is 79-of-128 (61.7 percent) for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five appearances (four starts).

Kelly will work as the Broncos’ second quarterback throughout this week, including two joint practices against the Chicago Bears, before Saturday’s game against Chicago.

