Broncos sign former Tennessee LB Johnson, who was cleared of rape in July

The Denver Broncos signed former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson, who was acquitted of aggravated rape last month, the team announced Monday.

“A.J. hasn’t had the opportunity to play football for the last three years while resolving a serious legal matter,” general manager John Elway said in a statement. “We’ve had several conversations with him since he’s been cleared and have become very familiar with his background and character. Our organization is confident A.J. is ready to move forward and resume his playing career.”

Johnson, 26, hasn’t played since November of 2014, when Tennessee suspended him and former teammate Michael Wilson after a woman accused them of raping her in Johnson’s apartment bedroom during a party. Both men were charged with aggravated rape in February of 2015 and acquitted July 27 of this year after the defense argued the sex was consensual and the accuser lied about the incident.

Johnson earned All-SEC honors in 2013, a year after leading the conference with 138 tackles. He had 424 tackles (30.5 for loss) in 46 games across four years with the Volunteers.

The Broncos also placed safety Jamal Carter on injured reserve, signed safety Shamarko Thomas and released linebacker Stansly Maponga.

According to multiple reports earlier Monday, Carter suffered a torn hamstring and needs season-ending surgery.

Carter, 24, was hurt while making a tackle for loss in the team’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. He made Denver’s roster as an undrafted rookie out of Miami last season and played 340 special-teams snaps (74.6 percent), second most of any player on the roster.

Thomas, 27, was released by the Colts on Saturday, two days after he was ejected for lowering his helmet to hit Seattle Seahawks wideout David Moore. It was the first ejection under the NFL’s new rule against players lowering the head to make contact with an opponent.

A fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, Thomas played 48 games (two starts) with the Steelers through four seasons before appearing in 12 games (no starts) for the Buffalo Bills last year. He has 38 career tackles, playing primarily on special teams, where he has logged 991 snaps to just 223 on defense.

Maponga hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2015.

–Field Level Media