Browns CB Gaines carted off with apparent knee injury

Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines was carted off the field because of an apparent right knee injury during Sunday’s practice, according to multiple media reports.

Gaines’ right knee buckled as he tried to break up a pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported. The cornerback crumpled to the ground and grabbed his knee as the team’s training staff and head coach Hue Jackson headed to the field to attend to him. Gaines acknowledged fans’ support as he was carted off.

“Obviously, he was a contributing member back there (in the secondary),” Jackson said, according to the Plain Dealer. “He was going to play and was slated to play. That is a part of the game. We do not want to see it. Hopefully, it is nothing major. We will find out more about it. It is football. I hate to lose him, but at the same time, we know that those things do happen.”

Gaines, a 26-year-old out of Missouri, has performed well during the preseason after starting 36 games over the past three seasons with the Rams, first in St. Louis and then in Los Angeles, and then with the Buffalo Bills.

Gaines has three interceptions, four forced fumbles and 185 tackles in his career. His absence could create an even bigger role for first-round pick Denzel Ward, whom the Browns selected fourth overall out of Ohio State this spring.

Two other Browns players left practice early because of injuries. Running back Carlos Hyde was seen rubbing his left shoulder before exiting, while wide receiver Antonio Callaway took part in individual drills but no team drills. Callaway is coming off a groin injury.

–Field Level Media