Browns’ fans to get free Bud Light after team’s first win

Free Bud Light will be distributed in 10 Cleveland-area bars when the Cleveland Browns win their next regular-season game, which will mark the team’s first win since Christmas Eve in 2016.

Ten bars in the city have purchased eight-foot fridges filled with Bud Light bottles from Anheuser-Busch, according to ESPN. The fridges are currently locked by an electromagnet, which will be turned off wirelessly when the Browns officially claim their first victory of the season, allowing fans to celebrate with free beer.

The team announced the promotion Tuesday morning on Twitter, posting a photo of a fridge bearing the words “When the Browns win, Cleveland wins.”

“Obviously, we are nowhere near satisfied with our win totals in recent seasons, and our fans deserve much better,” Browns chief operating officer Dave Jenkins told ESPN. “While some may characterize it as celebrating one victory, we view this as an opportunity to thank Browns fans for their unwavering support while also looking forward to our goal of rewarding Cleveland with a consistently winning football team.”

The Browns open the regular season against a pair of 2017 playoff teams (vs. Pittsburgh, at New Orleans) before hosting the New York Jets (5-11 in 2017) and visiting the Oakland Raiders (6-10). They have a total of six games against teams who had losing records last season, including two against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-9) and road trips to Tampa Bay (5-11) and Houston (4-12).

Last season, the Browns became the second team ever to go 0-16, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions. They started 0-14 in 2016 before claiming a three-point victory in Week 16 over the then-San Diego Chargers.

Head coach Hue Jackson told reporters last year that he would jump in Lake Erie if the team didn’t win more games in 2017 than it did in 2016, and he made good on that promise in June, turning it into a charity event that was chronicled in the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

After going 8-8 with the Oakland Raiders in his first year as a head coach in 2011, Jackson is 1-31 through two years in Cleveland.

