Browns get No. 4 pick Ward under contract

The Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, to a rookie contract worth just over $29 million over four years.

The signing bonus is $19.5 million and the Browns hold a fifth-year option.

General manager John Dorsey announced the deal at the team’s training camp on Wednesday.

The former Ohio State cornerback is said to be a favorite of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and expected to take over immediately as the team’s No. 1 corner.

“He fits in ability-wise,” said Williams, per Cleveland.com. “He has covered some awfully good guys. He has had a chance to play at a very high level in college. Both he and Myles (Garrett) – have fit into the locker room faster than most rookies that I have had the chance to draft. I do not move them up the depth chart without the understanding of how they are fitting in with the other veterans that play on the field.”

The Browns will look to Ward to improve a pass defense that ranked 19th overall in 2017.

–Field Level Media