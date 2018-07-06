Browns OL Stephenson placed on reserve/retired list

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Donald Stephenson was placed on the reserve/retired list on Friday.

Stephenson, 29, signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Cleveland in free agency. He had been hit with a two-game suspension to start the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Stephenson did not attend offseason workouts, and head coach Hue Jackson gave no reason for the absence.

He played previously for the Denver Broncos after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. New Cleveland general manager John Dorsey was familiar with Stephenson — Dorsey’s previous stop was also K.C. — and said he expected the veteran to serve as a swing tackle.

To add depth, the Browns signed former No. 2 overall draft pick Greg Robinson, who played mostly guard for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams before being traded to Detroit last season.

Cleveland lost perennial All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas in the offseason to retirement.

