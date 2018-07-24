Browns sign No. 1 overall pick Mayfield

After going 0-16 in 2017, the Cleveland Browns already have a win in 2018. They got their franchise quarterback signed in time for training camp.

The team announced Tuesday night it has signed No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to his rookie contract, just one day before players are scheduled to report to training camp.

According to multiple reports, Mayfield is expected to get $32.68 million guaranteed over four years and a $21.85 million signing bonus. The deal also includes the fifth-year option teams get for all first-round picks.

According to Cleveland.com, the deal includes offset language that allows the Browns to recoup some guaranteed money should they get rid of Mayfield and he signs elsewhere before the scheduled expiration of his deal. It was the offset language that led to a delay in the deal getting done, according to the report.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner with Oklahoma was the No. 1 overall pick after an offseason evaluation period that did not lack for speculation regarding whom the Browns would take. In need of a quarterback, the team ultimately settled on Mayfield over the likes of Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen.

But the Browns also traded for Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason, and Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson has repeatedly said that Taylor is his starting quarterback.

“I’m always competitive,” Mayfield said during Browns rookie camp. “It wouldn’t matter what (Jackson) was saying in regards to the competition. I’m still going to compete and try and win that job. So I’m going to listen to him, but I’ve got to go compete, and first and foremost, I’ve got to go learn my job.”

The Browns have yet to sign cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State.

Mayfield, who transferred to Oklahoma from Texas Tech, finished his college career ranked second in FBS history in passing efficiency rating (175.4), third in yards per attempt (9.7), tied for fourth in touchdown passes (131), fifth in total offense (15,690 yards) and seventh in passing yards (14,607).

Cleveland’s inability to find a quality starting quarterback since returning to the NFL in 1999 has prevented the club from finding sustained success. Mayfield is the fifth quarterback the Browns have selected in the first round since 1999.

