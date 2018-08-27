Browns’ Williams to cornerback: No ‘stupid’ tackling
Now that Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward doesn’t appear to have a major back injury, his defensive coordinator says he knows one way to avoid future injuries, and it involves not being “stupid” in how he makes tackles.
Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said of Ward, “Maybe he’ll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he’s trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he won’t get hurt. I think this was a good enough shock that maybe he thinks that I might know what I’m talking about.”
Ward was diagnosed with back spasms resulting from a hit he made on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter of a preseason game on Thursday. Ertz outweighs Ward by some 60 pounds.
Ward, whom the Browns drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State this year, left the game after that play and did not return. An MRI revealed no structural damage to his back.
Williams said he is “not worried as much about the wrap-up part of it as it is about getting the guy to the ground. What you do is you cut the guy. He should have cut the guy that time right there instead of a 290-pound man running over his face.”
The Browns play their final preseason game on Thursday at Detroit, and they open the regular season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 9.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys turned the ball over eight times Sunday night, and the Arizona Cardinals cruised to a 27-3 win in Arlington, Texas.
Arizona's defense recorded three interceptions, recovered five Dallas fumbles and registered five sacks. The only points of the first quarter came when
The Dallas Cowboys turned the ball over eight times Sunday night, and the Arizona Cardinals cruised to a 27-3 win in Arlington, Texas.
Arizona’s defense recorded three interceptions, recovered five Dallas fumbles and registered five sacks. The only points of the first quarter came when Trent Sherfield recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown and Patrick Peterson returned an interception 30 yards for a score.
The Cardinals nearly posted a shutout, but Cowboys kicker Brett Maher hit a 45-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the game.
T.J. Logan led the Arizona offense with six carries for 86 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown. Cardinals quarterbacks Sam Bradford (1 of 4, 6 yards), Mike Glennon (8 of 10, 35 yards) and Chad Kanoff (4 of 10, 27 yards) produced little.
The Dallas offense was short-handed with the team making both quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott inactive for the contest. Mike White went 17 of 22 for 157 yards and an interception, and Cooper Rush completed 11 of 17 for 93 yards with two picks.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo fans were on their feet cheering even before the Bills took on the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL preseason game on Sunday afternoon.
The cheers, however, weren't for the Bills, who lost the game 26-13.
Instead, the
Buffalo fans were on their feet cheering even before the Bills took on the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL preseason game on Sunday afternoon.
The cheers, however, weren’t for the Bills, who lost the game 26-13.
Instead, the standing ovation was for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who engineered a last-minute drive in Cincinnati’s season finale last season to knock off the Baltimore Ravens, eliminating them from postseason contention and giving the final berth to the Bills.
On fourth-and-12 and with Cincinnati trailing by three points last Dec. 31, Dalton hit wide receiver Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left. The Bengals won the game 31-27.
First, the Buffalo faithful responded with their money, donating more than $100,000 to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, which provides “daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth,” according to the organization’s website.
Dalton starred at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
While a taped message from Dalton thanking the fans for their support played on the video board at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., the fans were on their feet still thanking Dalton for the playoff appearance, which ended a 17-year postseason drought.
Jacksonville defeated Buffalo 10-3 in last season’s wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.
–Field Level Media
The Minnesota Vikings made a move Sunday to shore up their offensive line by acquiring center Brett Jones from the New York Giants for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the future pick is believed to
The Minnesota Vikings made a move Sunday to shore up their offensive line by acquiring center Brett Jones from the New York Giants for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.
According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the future pick is believed to be a seventh-rounder.
Second-year Vikings center Pat Elflein was placed on the preseason physically unable to perform list on July 25 and will miss Minnesota’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. He underwent surgery twice in the offseason to repair a fractured left ankle he suffered in the NFC Championship Game and an injured shoulder in December.
“He’s going to practice when he’s ready to go,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I don’t know when that’s going to be.”
Jones, who appeared in 30 games (14 career starts, including two at left guard) for the Giants, started 12 games at center last season to replace the injured Weston Richburg.
Jon Halapio is scheduled to start on the Giants’ rebuilt offensive line under new head coach Pat Shurmur.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon left Sunday's practice on a cart after an apparent ankle injury, and X-rays came back negative for a major injury, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
After practice, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Vernon got his feet tangled
New York Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon left Sunday’s practice on a cart after an apparent ankle injury, and X-rays came back negative for a major injury, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.
After practice, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Vernon got his feet tangled with blockers and was evaluated for the injury. Vernon did not seem to be in significant pain.
The next step is to wait for an MRI to show whether he has avoided a serious or nagging injury, and to establish a timeline for when he might return.
Vernon, who played at the University of Miami, is entering his third season with New York, but it is his first season as a linebacker in the 3-4 base system installed by new defensive coordinator James Bettcher.
Vernon had 37 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Giants in 2017.
Vernon, 27, started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Giants in March 2016.
Kareem Martin, Connor Barwin and third-round draft pick Lorenzo Carter are New York’s other outside linebackers.
–Field Level Media
If the Oakland Raiders can't come to terms with holdout defensive end Khalil Mack, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as many as a dozen teams are interested in trading for him, according to media
If the Oakland Raiders can’t come to terms with holdout defensive end Khalil Mack, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as many as a dozen teams are interested in trading for him, according to media reports.
NBC Sports is reporting that the Raiders haven’t ruled out trading Mack, though perhaps they are waiting to see whether he will extend his holdout into the regular season, which begins for Oakland on Sept. 10 with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Four teams are said to be “seriously” exploring landing Mack, who likely is seeking to become the highest-paid defender in NFL history at more than $20 million annually.
Entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, Mack, 27, is due to make $13.85 million this season. He has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons while starting all 64 games. He had 10.5 sacks last season.
Mack, selected by Oakland with the fifth pick in the 2014 draft, has not received any offers from the team since February, according to Pro Football Talk.
Another factor in how much Mack will demand could be the deal that is said to be close between the Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.
Donald’s contract is expected to be in the neighborhood of $22 million per year, with as much as $80 million guaranteed (total guarantee, not fully guaranteed) at signing, per Pro Football Talk.
The New York Daily News reported last week that the New York Jets were one of multiple teams that have reached out to the Raiders about acquiring Mack. Several teams have made multiple overtures, according to the report.
The Daily News report added that Oakland has not given any interested teams permission to discuss a new contract with Mack, and that permission would presumably be the final step to any deal, assuming the Raiders decided to trade Mack and could agree with a team on compensation.
Pro Football Talk reported last month that some wonder if the Raiders are financially able to give Mack the type of contract he wants. That concern relates less to the Raiders’ limited cap space (around $4.5 million, 26th in the NFL), which is flexible, than to the team’s fungible cash.
A dated rule in the collective bargaining agreement requires teams to put all guaranteed money for signed contracts in escrow, which can limit team’s financial flexibility when it comes to blockbuster contracts.
–Field Level Media
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton completed 11 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns, leading the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 26-13 over the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Dalton hit John Ross on a
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton completed 11 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns, leading the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 26-13 over the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Dalton hit John Ross on a 57-yard scoring strike on Cincinnati’s first play from scrimmage, then connected with A.J. Green on a 14-yarder as the Bengals took a 14-0 lead. Randy Bullock kicked field goals from 46 and 37 yards to extend the lead to 20-0 at halftime.
After a 40-yard Bullock field goal early in the second half, the Bills finally got on the board. Second-year quarterback Nathan Peterman, who finished 16 of 21 for 200 yards, hit Jason Croom for a 17-yard score, then Travaris Cadet added a 1-yard run to close the Bills’ deficit to 23-13 in the third quarter.
Jonathan Brown closed out the scoring with a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Bengals.
The Cincinnati defense recorded six sacks, five of them on Josh Allen. Buffalo’s rookie first-round pick completed 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards. AJ McCarron, who was in the mix to be the Bills’ starting quarterback, sat out due to a right collarbone injury.
Cincinnati (3-0) ends the preseason Thursday against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. The Bills (1-2) go to Chicago to face the Bears in their preseason finale on Thursday.
–Field Level Media
The Denver Broncos signed veteran cornerback Adam Jones after he worked out for the team Sunday.
Jones, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and '15, had been a free agent since March, when the Cincinnati Bengals did not exercise his $5.5 million option
The Denver Broncos signed veteran cornerback Adam Jones after he worked out for the team Sunday.
Jones, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and ’15, had been a free agent since March, when the Cincinnati Bengals did not exercise his $5.5 million option for the 2018 season.
The veteran cornerback, who will turn 35 in late September, signed a one-year deal Sunday, the Broncos said.
In 2017, Jones started nine games before a groin injury sidelined him in early December. He had sports hernia surgery in May.
During his NFL career, Jones has tallied 411 tackles, three sacks, 89 pass deflections, 16 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and seven forced fumbles.
Jones has scored eight times via punt return, interception and fumble recovery.
The move will allow the Broncos to develop third-round draft pick Isaac Yiadom, who played at Boston College.
Denver’s cornerback starters are expected to be Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Eric Decker, who signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots on Aug. 3, announced his retirement Sunday afternoon via Instagram.
"It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football," Decker's statement began. "I was very fortunate
Wide receiver Eric Decker, who signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots on Aug. 3, announced his retirement Sunday afternoon via Instagram.
“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football,” Decker’s statement began. “I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff.
“This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”
Although the Patriots need depth at receiver, Decker wasn’t a sure bet to make the roster. He didn’t play Friday in the first half of a preseason loss to Carolina, which was when quarterback Tom Brady was on the field.
Still, coach Bill Belichick complimented Decker on Saturday.
“I think Eric’s learned everything well,” he said. “Again, he had a background in this system in Denver with Josh (McDaniels) and he’s played multiple positions in the offense since he’s been here. We used a couple new formations (Friday) so I don’t think learning is really a problem for him and he has a lot of experience of some of the more sophisticated routes, option routes and things like that are all things that he’s done.”
Since the start of training camp, New England has released receiver Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt. The team traded Brandin Cooks in the offseason and lost Danny Amendola in free agency.
Julian Edelman is the team’s No. 1 receiver, but the NFL suspended him for the first four games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He is followed on the depth chart by Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson.
Decker, now 31, was drafted by Denver in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He also played for the New York Jets and Tennessee.
During his career, he played in 111 games (83 starts) with 439 catches for 5,816 yards with 53 touchdowns. In 2017, his only season in Tennessee, he played in all 16 games and started half. He had 54 receptions for 563 yards and a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Eleven days before they open their season as defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles still don't know when starting quarterback Carson Wentz will return from a left knee injury he sustained late in the 2017 season.
Coach Doug Pederson said Sunday in a
Eleven days before they open their season as defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles still don’t know when starting quarterback Carson Wentz will return from a left knee injury he sustained late in the 2017 season.
Coach Doug Pederson said Sunday in a testy exchange with reporters that doctors still haven’t cleared Wentz to take part in contact drills.
“I don’t know how many times I can answer this question,” Pederson said. “When they clear him, he’ll be cleared.”
Without Wentz, the Eagles are winless this preseason. While the preseason record is meaningless, the offense generally has been uninspiring, including a 5-0 loss to Cleveland last Thursday.
Backup quarterback Nick Foles, who led the Eagles throughout the NFL playoffs last season and was Super Bowl MVP, hasn’t looked like the same quarterback. On Thursday, Foles was 13-of-17 passing for 127 yards in the first half, but he was intercepted twice — once in the red zone — fumbled the ball and was sacked for a safety.
Reporters persisted Sunday in asking Pederson about a timetable for Wentz to return.
“I’m not going to put myself in a box. I’m not going to put my quarterback in a box,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to do that. And I’m not going to go on a limb and not going to say that. Either ask it a different way or otherwise you’re going to get the same answer.”
He also was asked how often Wentz is evaluated.
“Every day if that’s what you want,” Pederson said. “He’s part of the rehab process. He’s getting evaluated at practice. He’s getting evaluated by the medical team. He’s getting treatment like Jason Peters, just like Darren Sproles. You guys don’t ask me about those guys. Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos, those guys are in the same boat and they’re getting evaluated every day.”
Wentz has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills.
–Field Level Media
The Green Bay Packers traded cornerback Lenzy Pipkins for linebacker Antonio Morrison in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Sunday.
Morrison, a fourth-round draft pick by the Colts in 2016, started 15 games for the Colts
The Green Bay Packers traded cornerback Lenzy Pipkins for linebacker Antonio Morrison in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Sunday.
Morrison, a fourth-round draft pick by the Colts in 2016, started 15 games for the Colts last season and made 108 tackles.
The Colts switched to a 4-3 defense this season with new coordinator Matt Eberflus, leaving Morrison stuck in a reserve SAM linebacker role.
Pipkin, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State when he joined the Packers in May 2017. He played in 12 games as a rookie, making one start.
The Colts add needed depth in the secondary after corners Nate Hairston (hamstring) and Quincy Wilson (hand) sustained injuries in practice last week.
–Field Level Media
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled in his first three preseason games. In the fourth game on Saturday, coach John Harbaugh saw a different player.
Jackson played the bulk of the second half of the Ravens' 27-10 win over Miami, leading his team to
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled in his first three preseason games. In the fourth game on Saturday, coach John Harbaugh saw a different player.
Jackson played the bulk of the second half of the Ravens’ 27-10 win over Miami, leading his team to a comeback from a 10-3 halftime deficit. He was 7-of-10 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown, and he carried the ball three times for 39 yards and another touchdown.
Now, through four preseason games, Jackson has completed 25 of 53 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has added 111 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
“Today was kind of his breakout in a game,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He had done some good things in practice, but we hadn’t really seen it in a game. Today, it just kind of fell in place for him a bit.”
Baltimore selected Jackson, the former Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville, in the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft as the heir apparent to starting quarterback Joe Flacco.
Flacco didn’t play Saturday, instead leaving the quarterback duties to Jackson and another former Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III.
Griffin started the game and played the first half. He was 9-of-15 passing for 66 yards, and added 41 yards on five carries. He led the team to 11 first downs, but the Ravens managed just one field goal in the first half. Throughout the preseason, the 28-year-old veteran has shown a more accurate arm than Jackson.
Jackson’s quarterback rating has improved with each game, and he was at his best this preseason on Saturday.
“I hope people know people know I can throw now,” Jackson said after the game.
The Ravens have one preseason game left — Thursday night against the Redskins — and after that, Harbaugh will have a decision to make. The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks on the roster since 2009, and Griffin could find himself the odd man out. Baltimore can use depth at other positions. Tight end Hayden Hurst is out at least three weeks with a stress fracture in his foot, and cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for the first four games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Griffin knows he is on the bubble but is letting his performance speak for itself.
“There’s no pressure,” Griffin said. “Just go out and play ball, have fun, and let the coaches make the decision.”
–Field Level Media
Tyreek Hill doesn't lack for confidence.
Kansas City's deep-threat wide receiver, buoyed by a strong performance in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, boasted afterward that the Chiefs will have the best offense in the league this season.
Tyreek Hill doesn’t lack for confidence.
Kansas City’s deep-threat wide receiver, buoyed by a strong performance in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears, boasted afterward that the Chiefs will have the best offense in the league this season.
“I know that we will be the best offense in this National Football League, without a doubt in my head,” Hill said to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales.
“We got the best tight end (Travis Kelce), the best running back (Kareem Hunt), we got two of the best deep-ball threat receivers — Sammy Watkins addition, who can do it all — great offensive line, Hall of Fame coach (Andy Reid). So the sky’s the limit for us. It’s up to us to put all the pieces together.”
The Chiefs also have second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking over after making just one start in 2017.
Mahomes completed 18 of 24 passes for 196 yards in just over a half on Saturday, connecting on all eight of his attempts to Hill for 88 yards. He also threw passes to six other receivers and ran the ball twice for 11 yards.
Kansas City ranked sixth in points scored last season at 25.9 per game, a full four points below the top-ranked Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs were fifth in total offense at 375.4 yards per game, nearly 20 yards less than the New England Patriots at No. 1.
Kelce led the league in catches by a tight end with 83, and trailed only New England’s Rob Gronkowski in receiving yards (1,084-1,038).
Hunt led the league in rushing yards (1,327), but scored just eight touchdowns.
Hill continued to develop as a receiving threat in his second year, catching 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I feel like I’m the fastest — the best at my position,” Hill said.
–Field Level Media
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to fill three open roster spots on Sunday, just six days before rosters must be trimmed to 53 players.
The team signed wide receiver Donteea Dye, running back Devine Redding and veteran long-snapper Garrison Sanborn to fill
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to fill three open roster spots on Sunday, just six days before rosters must be trimmed to 53 players.
The team signed wide receiver Donteea Dye, running back Devine Redding and veteran long-snapper Garrison Sanborn to fill roster holes created by wide receiver Sergio Bailey and running back Charles Sims going on injured reserve and wide receiver Jake Lampman being waived.
Tampa Bay has one preseason game remaining, at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, when the team is expected to rest most of its starters.
Dye broke into the NFL with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played in 11 games, with six starts, over the next two seasons. He had 11 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown over that span.
Dye failed to make it out of camp with the team the following season and didn’t play in the NFL in 2017.
Sanborn joined the Bucs last season after eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Rookie hopeful Drew Ferris has handled the long-snapping duties in training camp and preseason games this summer.
Redding played in the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last season, but was cut before the season began and has yet to make his regular season debut.
–Field Level Media
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was activated from the non-football injury list and cleared to participate in practice on Saturday, but a minor hamstring injury will limit what he can do as he tries to get ready for the season-opener.
Gordon, who
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was activated from the non-football injury list and cleared to participate in practice on Saturday, but a minor hamstring injury will limit what he can do as he tries to get ready for the season-opener.
Gordon, who missed training camp while away from the team addressing his health at a University of Florida treatment facility, suffered the injury two days before, according to head coach Hue Jackson.
“He just tweaked it,” said Jackson. “You guys know that I am not going to put him out there until I think he is totally ready to go. Hopefully, we will work through that. A little minor setback, but we will get him out there soon.”
Jackson added that he has “no doubt” Gordon will be ready for the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn’t rule the receiver out for this week’s final preseason game.
Gordon and rookie Antonio Callaway are likely to share time as the “X” receiver opposite Jarvis Landry in new offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s scheme.
The Browns open the regular season on Sept. 9. Gordon is expected to meet with media on Monday.
Gordon, 27, had 18 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last season, his first action since 2014 after serving multiple suspensions for violating the league’s drug policy. He has missed 56 of a possible 96 games in his career due to suspension.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck says he's feeling great and quickly getting back up to speed after his three preseason appearances.
Luck, who has missed most of the last three seasons with kidney and shoulder injuries, completed 8 of 10 passes
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck says he’s feeling great and quickly getting back up to speed after his three preseason appearances.
Luck, who has missed most of the last three seasons with kidney and shoulder injuries, completed 8 of 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night as the Colts defeated the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in Indianapolis.
“I feel great, my shoulder feels awesome, the best it’s felt,” Luck told reporters after the game. “I actually feel very good, strong, my shoulder felt alive. I was a little happier with where the ball went when I threw it. I keep feeling and seeing improvement. Keep working at it.”
Luck, who turns 29 in September, has been brought along slowly this summer as he recovers from an October setback following a January 2017 shoulder surgery, which ultimately kept him out of the entire 2017 season.
In his preseason appearances, he hit on 20 of 32 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He’s not expected to play Thursday in the Colts’ final preseason game.
Saturday night’s scoring toss came after he absorbed a big hit from San Francisco linebacker Dekoda Watson.
“To be honest, I forgot how fast guys in the league are,” Luck said. “The guy from behind actually caught me by surprise. And it was a lesson again that in this league there’s always someone behind you and you can’t relax.”
Colts head coach Frank Reich said, “Other than making sure he was good physically, I really didn’t have very many questions. … The process that he’s going through, seeing him work every day, seeing his attitude, really had not too many doubts.”
In six seasons, Luck has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns. He has also been sacked 156 times, long a concern in the wake of his past injuries.
Reich said Luck has “been perfect” in demonstrating when he should get rid of the ball or be aggressive when he has to.
“There’s not one time he tried to get more than he should have and gone down, and appropriately went for it at the times that he could,” Reich said. “I think he’s handled that. Whatever determination he made in his mind about how he’s going to adjust his play, I think he should feel good about where he’s at.”
–Field Level Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars are bracing for news about the extent of an apparent knee injury to wide receiver Marqise Lee, their leading receiver of a season ago, who appeared badly hurt when he was tackled in the first quarter of a preseason win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are bracing for news about the extent of an apparent knee injury to wide receiver Marqise Lee, their leading receiver of a season ago, who appeared badly hurt when he was tackled in the first quarter of a preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.
Lee was injured after getting hit low by Falcons safety Damontae Kazee, who was penalized for lowering his helmet to initiate contact. He hit Lee’s left knee and caused it to bend awkwardly.
“Obviously it looked bad,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters after the game. “Doctors told me, ‘Hey listen, we’re not going to be able to know anything until tomorrow and we’ll have more information tomorrow on it.’ … I’m just like you in that I’m waiting for the doctor to tell me so I can tell you guys, but I know what I see. I’m not going to sit there and say it didn’t look bad. It looked bad.”
Last season, Lee caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in 2017. In his first four seasons, he has 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns.
Some of Lee’s teammates were saying the NFL’s new emphasis on reducing helmet contact played a role in the injury, more so than blaming Kazee.
“You can’t be mad at 27 [Kazee],” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “You have to be mad at the NFL; not mad at them, but that is how the rule is. People are scared to tackle normal because I guess they don’t want to do helmet-to-helmet and get flagged. … Game-changing stuff could happen. You don’t really want to blame anyone, but you feel bad for him.”
Lee, a second-round draft choice from the University of Southern California in 2014, signed a four-year, $34 million contract in March.
–Field Level Media
A showdown between Drew Brees and Philip Rivers never really got off the ground on Saturday, but that doesn't mean the Week 3 preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and host Los Angeles Chargers -- won by the Saints 36-7 -- wasn't without its
A showdown between Drew Brees and Philip Rivers never really got off the ground on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean the Week 3 preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and host Los Angeles Chargers — won by the Saints 36-7 — wasn’t without its highlights.
And the biggest highlight came at the expense of Brees.
After receiving the opening kickoff at StubHub Center, the Saints faced a 3rd-and-5 at their own 30. Brees threw deep downfield for Ted Ginn Jr., but rookie first-round pick Derwin James outleaped Ginn and picked the ball off at the Chargers’ 37.
Brees finished the day 7 of 9 for 59 yards without a score and that one interception. Rivers was 5 of 7 for 29 yards.
Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara did score for New Orleans, and dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill once again dazzled with his arm and legs — 7-of-8 passing for 66 yards and a score; six carries, 35 yards and a touchdown.
Geno Smith got the most work at quarterback for the Chargers, going 7 of 11 for 45 yards and an interception.
–Field Level Media
Ryan Tannehill took another step toward showing the Miami Dolphins he is ready for the season to begin, putting in a steady performance Saturday in his team's 27-10 home loss in a Week 3 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The
Ryan Tannehill took another step toward showing the Miami Dolphins he is ready for the season to begin, putting in a steady performance Saturday in his team’s 27-10 home loss in a Week 3 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The visitors may have finished well in front, but it was Miami who held the lead at the half — 10-3 — which was how long its starting quarterback was in the game. Tannehill, who missed all of last season following surgery last August to repair a torn ACL, was 11 of 16 for 115 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers. He did fumble twice, but he recovered them both.
Tannehill is 29 of 39 for 247 yards, the one touchdown and no interceptions — good for a passer rating of almost 100.0 — this preseason.
Across the field, the Ravens went with Robert Griffin III as the starting quarterback, giving No. 1 QB Joe Flacco the night off. Griffin was 9 of 15 for 66 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Rookie Lamar Jackson was 7 of 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown pass and also ran for 39 yards on three carries, one of them a 19-yard score.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that the team’s decision on whether to keep Griffin and carry three QBs will go “right to the wire.”
–Field Level Media
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who didn't play last season because of a shoulder injury, played most of the first half on Saturday night, completing 8 of 10 passes for 90 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron, in a 23-17 win
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who didn’t play last season because of a shoulder injury, played most of the first half on Saturday night, completing 8 of 10 passes for 90 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron, in a 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Indianapolis.
In his three preseason games, Luck has hit on 20 of 32 passes for 204 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He is not expected to play in the Colts’ preseason finale on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 7-of-13 passing for 120 yards in relief of Luck. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 9-of-19 passing for 135 yards, and Niners running back Alfred Morris rushed for a game-high 84 yards on 17 carries.
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, who is suspended for the first two games of the regular season after violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policies, left the game with a concussion in the second half.
Steelers 16, Titans 6
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 114 yards on 11-of-18 passing in the only preseason game he’ll likely play as Pittsburgh defeated visiting Tennessee.
Roethlisberger played three series, connecting with wide receiver Justin Hunter for a 32-yard score late in the first period. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, on the other hand, played most of the first half but could only muster 43 yards, completing 5 of 8 attempts.
Pittsburgh rookie wide receiver James Washington, the team’s second-round selection in the draft, left the game with an abdominal injury. Tennessee rookie linebacker Harold Landry, another second-round pick, left with an ankle injury and did not return.
Bears 27, Chiefs 20
Chicago sat most of its starters against visiting Kansas City but prevailed behind backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who led drives of 60, 77 and 91 yards on his first three possessions.
On those drives, Daniel completed 11 of 13 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, hitting seven receivers. He played the entire first half, ending with 15-of-18 passing for 198 yards. Rookie wide receiver Javon Wims, a seventh-round draft selection from Georgia, caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Kansas City played second-year starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the third quarter. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 196 yards and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt.
Rams 21, Texans 20
Nick Rose had plenty of leg but sent the ball wide right on a 57-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing host Los Angeles to hang on to defeat Houston.
As they have done all preseason, the Rams held quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley out of the game. The Texans, on the other hand, played quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave defensive ends J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney their first work in the preseason.
Watson was 3 of 6 for 15 yards with no touchdowns and an interception on a long pass on which he was planted by Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh as he let go of the ball.
Jaguars 17, Falcons 6
Quarterback Blake Bortles, in what is expected to be his final tuneup for the NFL regular season, completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards, leading host Jacksonville past Atlanta. Bortles added two interceptions.
Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee left the game in the first quarter with a gruesome knee injury after he was hit low by Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee, who was penalized on the play. Lee, the Jaguars’ top receiver with 56 catches for 702 yards and three scores in 2017, might be lost for the season, according to multiple reports.
Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 5 of 12 passes for 57 yards for the Falcons.
Ravens 27, Dolphins 10
Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed all of last season following surgery last August to repair a torn ACL, was 11-of-16 for 115 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers despite losing to visiting Baltimore. He did fumble twice, but he recovered them both.
For the preseason, Tannehill is 29 of 39 for 247 yards, the one touchdown and no interceptions — good for a passer rating of almost 100.0.
Across the field, the Ravens went with Robert Griffin III as the starting quarterback, giving No. 1 QB Joe Flacco the night off. Griffin was 9 of 15 for 66 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Rookie Lamar Jackson was 7 of 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown pass and also ran for 39 yards on three carries, one of them a 19-yard score.
Saints 36, Chargers 7
A showdown between Drew Brees and Philip Rivers never really got off the ground, but the win for New Orleans over host Los Angeles had its share of highlights, the biggest coming at Brees’ expense.
After receiving the opening kickoff at StubHub Center, the Saints faced a 3rd-and-5 at their own 30. Brees threw deep downfield for Ted Ginn Jr., but rookie first-round pick Derwin James outleaped Ginn and picked the ball off at the Chargers’ 37.
Brees finished the day 7 of 9 for 59 yards without a score and that one interception. Rivers was 5 of 7 for 29 yards. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara scored for New Orleans, and dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill once again dazzled with his arm and legs — 7-of-8 passing for 66 yards and a score; six carries, 35 yards and a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Blake Bortles, in what is expected to be his final tuneup for the NFL regular season, completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards, leading host Jacksonville to a 17-6 victory against Atlanta on Saturday night.
The Jaguars (2-1) also
Quarterback Blake Bortles, in what is expected to be his final tuneup for the NFL regular season, completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards, leading host Jacksonville to a 17-6 victory against Atlanta on Saturday night.
The Jaguars (2-1) also received 57 yards on 10 carries from running back Leonard Fournette, who scored one touchdown.
Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee left the game in the first quarter with a gruesome knee injury after he was hit low by Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee, who was penalized on the play.
Lee, the Jaguars’ top receiver who had 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, might be lost for the season, according to multiple reports.
The receiver, a second-round pick from Southern California in 2014, signed a four-year, $34 million contract in March that included $16.5 million guaranteed. Lee has 171 catches for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.
Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 5 of 12 passes for 57 yards for the Falcons (0-3).
–Field Level Media