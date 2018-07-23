Browns WR Gordon absent as camp begins

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was absent at the start of training camp, but assured fans in a statement he has “every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon.”

NFL Network reported there is no truth to rumblings Gordon could be facing another suspension. However, the NFL released a statement that casts doubt on the reasons for Gordon’s absence.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released the following on Gordon: “No timetable. We’ll address the matter at the appropriate time.”

There is no exact timetable mentioned by Gordon, who has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for positive drug tests.

“I am reaching out to you all personally and letting you know that I am not only doing great physically but mentally as well,” Gordon said. “You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured this too is part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support that I have received from teammates, friends, fans and the Browns organization.

… With the help of the NFL, NFLPA and the Browns’ organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team, and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I’ve made for not only today but for many years to come. Thank you for all your patience, love and support. Go Browns!”

Gordon was placed on the non-football illness reserve list, Browns general manager John Dorsey announced.

“We continue to support Josh as he receives the care need to maintain his progress,” said Dorsey. “We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team.”

Gordon signed a one-year exclusive rights free agent contract for the 2018 season worth $790,000.

Gordon will make the minimum salary for a player with two accrued NFL seasons.

While Gordon was drafted in the 2012 supplemental draft, he missed the majority of two full seasons serving NFL suspensions for drug use.

After leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, he has played only 10 games since, including five last season.

In 40 career games, Gordon has 179 receptions for 3,089 yards and 15 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media