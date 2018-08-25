Browns WR Gordon activated, participates in walkthrough

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was activated from the non-football injury list and participated in Cleveland’s walkthrough practice on Saturday.

Gordon missed training camp while away from the team addressing his health at a University of Florida treatment facility.

“Josh Gordon will be at practice every day, but you are asking if he will be practicing. Probably – again he is into the second phase of where I want him to be,” coach Hue Jackson said of the plan for bringing Gordon back. “He’ll definitely be involved in walkthroughs now. How much he does will be in proportion of what I see and where he is.”

Gordon and rookie Antonio Callaway are likely to share time as the “X” receiver opposite Jarvis Landry in new offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s scheme.

Jackson said Gordon could play in this week’s preseason game if he meets expectations.

“If not, my real goal is can we get him up and running by the time we play Pittsburgh. I think that’s really important,” Jackson said.

The Browns open the regular season against the Steelers on Sept. 9. Gordon is expected to meet with media on Monday.

“The most important thing for Josh is let’s make sure he’s in great shape, in a great place,” Jackson said. “Let’s keep being where he’s been since he’s been here, which has been outstanding, and keep moving him forward.”

Gordon, 27, had 18 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last season, his first action since 2014 after serving suspensions for violating the league’s drug policy. He has missed 56 of a possible 96 games in his career due to suspension.

