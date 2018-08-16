Bryant enthusiastic after Browns visit

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant likes Cleveland, saying he and the Browns are “just trying to work some things out” on the team’s radio station after a visit Thursday.

“[We] will know more tomorrow,” Bryant said as he and the Browns negotiate the possibility of the three-time Pro Bowler joining the club, which finished 0-16 last season.

Bryant, 29, has played all eight of his seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, who selected the Oklahoma State product with the 24th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

But Dallas released its franchise leader in touchdown receptions in April.

Bryant had 73 touchdowns and 531 receptions for 7,459 yards in 113 games with the Cowboys.

“I tell everybody that shows up here, we don’t care by what means you get here,” Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley told reporters Wednesday.

“If you’re willing to put your hand in the pile and work and be part of moving forward and having success, I’m all for it.”

Bryant reportedly turned down a three-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens, hoping a one-year deal will lead to a bigger contract in 2019.

“It’s a very open and candid conversation with guys about how your locker room is, how your team is run, how we go about doing things and see if it fits,”

Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “The player has to be honest and we have to be honest with what our expectations are and just lay it out.”

Bryant finished last season with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

The Browns are 1-31 during the last two seasons, with their win coming in the second-to-last game of 2016.

–Field Level Media