Cardinals GM Keim cited for DUI on July 4

General manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence on July 4, the Arizona Cardinals revealed on Saturday.

Keim, the Cardinals GM since 2013, was cited at a traffic stop in Chandler, Ariz., and released the same night, according to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The Cardinals released statements from Keim and the team on Saturday morning.

“We are aware of the incident on Wednesday involving Steve Keim,” the team statement read. “He fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable.

“Steve immediately alerted the team who in turn reported it to the NFL as required under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to gather information and will handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system.”

Keim, who recently signed an extension that runs through 2022, expressed his remorse.

“I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions,” Keim said in his statement. “Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again.”

–Field Level Media