Cardinals RB Johnson to report, ending holding

David Johnson tweeted a photo of himself holding a helmet with the hashtag ImBack, and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed the All-Pro running back would be at training camp when it opens Friday.

Johnson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, skipped mandatory minicamp in June angling for a new deal. He missed the final 15 games of the 2017 season with a fractured left wrist.

It is expected Johnson and the club will reach an agreement on a new contract for the 2015 third-round pick, even with general manager Steve Keim suspended.

“In Gods hands now primed and ready to prove it! #ImBack,” Johnson tweeted Monday morning.

After earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2016, Johnson suffered a season-ending wrist fracture in Week 1 last season. He totaled just 23 yards on 11 carries and another 67 yards on six receptions. In 2016, he ran for 1,239 yards, collected another 879 yards through the air and scored 21 total touchdowns (including one on a kickoff return).

Johnson is set to earn $1.905 million in 2018.

Head coach Steve Wilks downplayed the minicamp absence and trusted Johnson would join the team for camp.

“It’s the offseason and I’m not going to really indulge in injuries or things like that. … We’re going to talk about the guys that are out there,” he said in June.

With Johnson sidelined, rookie fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds worked with the first-team offense during OTAs.

The Cardinals open the season at home against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 9.

–Field Level Media