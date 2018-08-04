Cards C Shipley carted to locker room with injury

Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley reportedly suffered a leg injury during Saturday’s practice and was carted to the locker room where he seemed to be emotional as he had a towel draped over his head in video tweeted from the scene.

The six-year veteran, who started every game the past two seasons, was able to walk off the field on his own, but after a brief visit to the examination tent, he was carted to the locker room.

With coach Steve Wilkes not speaking to the media on Saturday and no practice scheduled for Sunday, the diagnosis of the injury might not be made public until the Cardinals resume training camp on Monday.

Rookie Mason Cole, a third-round pick out of Michigan who has been playing with the second team, replaced Shipley for the remainder of Saturday’s practice.

–Field Level Media