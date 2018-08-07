Carroll expects WR Baldwin for Week 1; DE Jordan uncertain

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident wide receiver Doug Baldwin will be ready for the team’s regular-season opener, but he’s less sure about defensive end Dion Jordan.

“Doug for sure,” Caroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Tuesday. “Dion, we won’t know until we get him back out. We know exactly what’s going on with Doug. He’s going to be able to make it back barring setbacks of some kind.”

ESPN reported last week that Baldwin will miss most, if not all, of the preseason with his sore knee. Carroll told reporters that Baldwin, who has been sitting out since the third day of training camp, came into camp dealing with the issue.

Jordan has spent all of camp on the physically unable to perform list while battling what Carroll called a “stress issue” in his shin, an injury that is unrelated to the knee scope Jordan had on his other leg earlier this offseason.

NFL Network reported last week Jordan’s injury is a stress reaction that would keep him out at least another week or two.

Jordan, 28, has battled injuries throughout his career, including multiple surgeries on his left knee while with the Miami Dolphins and a knee scope that kept him out half of last season, his first in Seattle. Jordan also missed three games late last season due to a neck injury. He finished 2017 with 4.0 sacks in five games.

Baldwin, 29, has missed just two games in his seven-year NFL career, and none since the middle of the 2012 season. He narrowly missed his third-straight 1,000-yard season last year, finishing with 991 yards on 75 grabs with eight touchdowns while earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

The Seahawks open the regular season Sept. 9 at the Denver Broncos.

–Field Level Media