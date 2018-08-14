Chargers activate G Lamp from PUP

Guard Forrest Lamp was back on the practice field Monday for the first time in a year as the Los Angeles Chargers activated him from the physically unable to perform list.

A second-round draft pick (38th overall) in 2017 out of Western Kentucky, Lamp sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Los Angeles’ training camp on Aug. 2, 2017, and the team placed him on injured reserve a month later.

Lamp, 24, had a minor knee “clean-up” operation in May, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told NFL Network.

If healthy, Lamp figures to compete with Michael Schofield for the right guard position.

Lamp was briefly a right guard in college before switching to left tackle, where he made 51 starts for the Hilltoppers.

In another transaction Monday, the Chargers activated offensive lineman Brett Boyko from the non-football injury list. Boyko, who had been sidelined due to a knee ailment, appeared in one game for Los Angeles last year.

–Field Level Media