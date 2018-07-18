Coastal Division teams lead off ACC media days in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference opens its preseason media days Wednesday with a focus on the Coastal Division.

The division hasn’t had a repeat champion since 2011. This time, Miami is trying to hang onto that top spot after Mark Richt’s Hurricanes had their first 10-win season since 2003.

The Coastal also features two of the longest-tenured coaches in the league, with Duke’s David Cutcliffe and Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson entering their 11th seasons.

Four of the seven division teams — Miami, Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia — played in bowl games last year. North Carolina finished last in an injury-riddled three win season, which came just two seasons after the Tar Heels won 11 games and claimed the Coastal crown.

The two-day session concludes Thursday with the Atlantic Division teams.

___

