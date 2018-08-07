College Football Individual Stats Props
Data provided by Bovada
2018 College Football Quarterback Stats (Bowl games and Conference Championship games do not count towards wager.)
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Justin Herbert (Oregon)
Over/Under 3100.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Justin Herbert (Oregon)
Over/Under 25.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Will Grier (West Virginia)
Over/Under 3900.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Will Grier (West Virginia)
Over/Under 35.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)
Over/Under 2449.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)
Over/Under 21.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Trace McSorley (Penn State)
Over/Under 3450.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Trace McSorley (Penn State)
Over/Under 25.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Khalil Tate (Arizona)
Over/Under 2550.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Khalil Tate (Arizona)
Over/Under 20.5
2018 College Football Running Back Stats (Bowl games and Conference Championship games do not count towards wager.)
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma)
Over/Under 1150.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma)
Over/Under 13.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State)
Over/Under 1374.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State)
Over/Under 12.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)
Over/Under 990.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)
Over/Under 13.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Myles Gaskin (Washington)
Over/Under 1400.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Myles Gaskin (Washington)
Over/Under 18.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Bryce Love (Stanford)
Over/Under 1900.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Bryce Love (Stanford)
Over/Under 17.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Khalil Tate (Arizona)
Over/Under 1400.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Khalil Tate (Arizona)
Over/Under 13.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Johnathan Taylor (Wisconsin)
Over/Under 1900.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Johnathan Taylor (Wisconsin)
Over/Under 15.5
2018 College Football Wide Receiver Stats (Bowl games and Conference Championship games do not count towards wager.)
2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving Yards – A.J. Brown (Ole Miss)
Over/Under 1300.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving TD’s – A.J. Brown (Ole Miss)
Over/Under 13.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving Yards – N’Keal Harry (Arizona State)
Over/Under 1100.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving TD’s – N’Keal Harry (Arizona State)
Over/Under 9.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving Yards – David Sills V (West Virginia)
Over/Under 1100.5
2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving TD’s – David Sills V (West Virginia)
Over/Under 15.5
