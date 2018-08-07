College Football Individual Stats Props

By Mitch Reames

Data provided by Bovada

2018 College Football Quarterback Stats (Bowl games and Conference Championship games do not count towards wager.)

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Justin Herbert (Oregon)

Over/Under                   3100.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Justin Herbert (Oregon)

Over/Under                   25.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Will Grier (West Virginia)

Over/Under                   3900.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Will Grier (West Virginia)

Over/Under                   35.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)

Over/Under                   2449.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)

Over/Under                   21.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Trace McSorley (Penn State)

Over/Under                   3450.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Trace McSorley (Penn State)

Over/Under                   25.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing Yards – Khalil Tate (Arizona)

Over/Under                   2550.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Passing TD’s – Khalil Tate (Arizona)

Over/Under                   20.5

 

2018 College Football Running Back Stats (Bowl games and Conference Championship games do not count towards wager.)

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma)

Over/Under                   1150.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma)

Over/Under                   13.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State)

Over/Under                   1374.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State)

Over/Under                   12.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)

Over/Under                   990.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)

Over/Under                   13.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Myles Gaskin (Washington)

Over/Under                   1400.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Myles Gaskin (Washington)

Over/Under                   18.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Bryce Love (Stanford)

Over/Under                   1900.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Bryce Love (Stanford)

Over/Under                   17.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Khalil Tate (Arizona)

Over/Under                   1400.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Khalil Tate (Arizona)

Over/Under                   13.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing Yards – Johnathan Taylor (Wisconsin)

Over/Under                   1900.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Rushing TD’s – Johnathan Taylor (Wisconsin)

Over/Under                   15.5

 

2018 College Football Wide Receiver Stats (Bowl games and Conference Championship games do not count towards wager.)

2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving Yards – A.J. Brown (Ole Miss)

Over/Under                   1300.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving TD’s – A.J. Brown (Ole Miss)

Over/Under                   13.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving Yards – N’Keal Harry (Arizona State)

Over/Under                   1100.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving TD’s – N’Keal Harry (Arizona State)

Over/Under                   9.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving Yards – David Sills V (West Virginia)

Over/Under                   1100.5

 

2018 Regular Season – Total Receiving TD’s – David Sills V (West Virginia)

Over/Under                   15.5

Mitch Reames

Mitch Reames

After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing for SportTechie. After beginning as a writer for NFP, he’s now the content quarterback for the site.

He also publishes articles in addition to editing, most of his original writing focuses on the intersection of the NFL and esports.

When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.

Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames

Related Posts

Props