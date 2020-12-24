Camellia, Cure, Lending Tree, Cotton Bowl Picks

There are dozens of bowls, even with Covid-19 wreaking havoc on them, and we have 2020 Bowl predictions on four of them.

Check out the latest odds on every college football matchup, along with full stat breakdowns. Lines as of Dec. 24 at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Camellia Bowl – Marshall Thundering Herd vs Buffalo Bulls (-5.5/54) | Matchup Report

On Christmas Day a pair of teams that just had winning streaks snapped meet up in the Camellia Bowl. Buffalo was running roughshod through the MAC before they fell to Ball State in the Mac title game to snap an eight-game winning streak. Marshall was rolling through Conference-USA before their seven-game winning streak came to an end in the championship game. The Thundering Herd’s bowl record has us leaning their way. Marshall is 7-1 straight up and against the spread in their last eight bowl games. Also, as an underdog Marshall has won four straight. Take Marshall +5.5.

Cure Bowl – Liberty Flames vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-7/59) | Matchup Report

Liberty heads into bowl season on a seven-game ATS winning streak. They’ve also been money as an underdog with four straight wins ATS and a 6-1 ATS record in their last seven. In their last Cure Bowl appearance, the Flames upset Georgia Southern. We see another upset in their future. Coastal Carolina will be playing in their first-ever bowl games. Yes, first ever. Despite the Chanticleers recent success we think they’ll come up short in their bowl debut. Take Liberty +7

Lending Tree Bowl – Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Georgia State Panthers (-3.5/50.5) | Matchup Report

The Hilltoppers and Panthers met up in the Cure Bowl back in 2017 and Georgia State won 27-17 as a 6.5-point underdog. We see similar result coming again this year. The Panthers are a solid 6-3 ATS in their last nine and when favored they’re 6-1 SU and 4-2-1 ATS in their last seven. The Hilltoppers have been a big money-loser, at 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10. As an underdog they’ve lost five straight at 1-3-1 ATS. Take Georgia State -3.5.

Cotton Bowl – Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners (+3/72) | Matchup Report

The Gators haven’t been the best bet this season with a 5-5-1 record ATS. Even when favored they’re a mediocre 2-3-1 ATS. Looking back at the trends, when favored by three points Florida is 1-7 ATS in their last eight. Oklahoma heads into the Cotton Bowl on a seven-game winning streak with a 6-1 record ATS. As an underdog the Sooners are a solid 7-3 ATS in their last 10. Take Oklahoma +3.