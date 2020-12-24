Nov 28, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) scores a touchdown during a football game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Camellia, Cure, Lending Tree, Cotton Bowl Picks

December 24, 2020

There are dozens of bowls, even with Covid-19 wreaking havoc on them, and we have 2020 Bowl predictions on four of them.

Check out the latest odds on every college football matchup, along with full stat breakdowns. Lines as of Dec. 24 at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Camellia Bowl – Marshall Thundering Herd vs Buffalo Bulls (-5.5/54) | Matchup Report 

On Christmas Day a pair of teams that just had winning streaks snapped meet up in the Camellia Bowl. Buffalo was running roughshod through the MAC before they fell to Ball State in the Mac title game to snap an eight-game winning streak. Marshall was rolling through Conference-USA before their seven-game winning streak came to an end in the championship game. The Thundering Herd’s bowl record has us leaning their way. Marshall is 7-1 straight up and against the spread in their last eight bowl games. Also, as an underdog Marshall has won four straight. Take Marshall +5.5.

Cure Bowl – Liberty Flames vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-7/59) | Matchup Report 

Liberty heads into bowl season on a seven-game ATS winning streak. They’ve also been money as an underdog with four straight wins ATS and a 6-1 ATS record in their last seven. In their last Cure Bowl appearance, the Flames upset Georgia Southern. We see another upset in their future. Coastal Carolina will be playing in their first-ever bowl games. Yes, first ever. Despite the Chanticleers recent success we think they’ll come up short in their bowl debut. Take Liberty +7

Lending Tree Bowl – Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Georgia State Panthers (-3.5/50.5) | Matchup Report 

The Hilltoppers and Panthers met up in the Cure Bowl back in 2017 and Georgia State won 27-17 as a 6.5-point underdog. We see similar result coming again this year. The Panthers are a solid 6-3 ATS in their last nine and when favored they’re 6-1 SU and 4-2-1 ATS in their last seven. The Hilltoppers have been a big money-loser, at 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10. As an underdog they’ve lost five straight at 1-3-1 ATS. Take Georgia State -3.5.

Cotton Bowl – Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners (+3/72) | Matchup Report

The Gators haven’t been the best bet this season with a 5-5-1 record ATS. Even when favored they’re a mediocre 2-3-1 ATS. Looking back at the trends, when favored by three points Florida is 1-7 ATS in their last eight. Oklahoma heads into the Cotton Bowl on a seven-game winning streak with a 6-1 record ATS. As an underdog the Sooners are a solid 7-3 ATS in their last 10. Take Oklahoma +3.

Bet Bowls!

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 25th, 2:30 PM

Marshall +4.5 -110

Buffalo -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 3:30 PM

WKU +3.5 -110

Georgia State -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 3:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette (16) -14 -110

UTSA +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 7:30 PM

Liberty (23) +7 -110

Coastal Carolina (9) -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 5:30 PM

Oklahoma State -2.5 -110

Miami-FL (18) +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 9:00 PM

Texas (20) -9.5 -110

Colorado +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest +7 -110

Wisconsin -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 4:00 PM

Iowa (17) -14 -110

Missouri +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 8:00 PM

Florida (10) -3 -115

Oklahoma (8) +3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 12:00 PM

Tulsa (22) -2.5 -110

Mississippi State +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 2:00 PM

Ball State +9 -110

San Jose State (19) -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:00 PM

West Virginia -7 -110

Army +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 8:00 PM

Arkansas +5.5 -110

TCU -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 12:00 PM

Georgia (11) -7 -110

Cincinnati (6) +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 1:00 PM

Auburn +3.5 -110

Northwestern (15) -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 4:00 PM

Notre Dame (4) +19.5 -110

Alabama (1) -19.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 8:00 PM

Ohio State (3) +7.5 -110

Clemson (2) -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats