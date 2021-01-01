Alabama Notre Dame Betting Pick, Trends, Preview

The first Rose Bowl took place 118 years ago, between Michigan and Stanford. This year’s Rose Bowl will consist of the 1st ranked Alabama Crimson Tide vs the 4th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The spread is currently sitting at -19.5 Alabama at BetRivers and SugarHouse, so Vegas does not think this game is going to be remotely close. I also don’t think this game will be remotely close. I like Alabama and the spread in this one.
