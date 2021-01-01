Alabama Notre Dame Betting Pick, Trends, Preview

Why Alabama will cover the spread

What a season for the Crimson Tide. They finished the regular season 11-0, and had little to no competition throughout the season. They won by six against Florida last week, which was their closest game of the season. Finishing 11-0 with a +331 point differential is straight outrageous.

Alabama’s offense is virtually unstoppable. Mac Jones has done a tremendous job of leading this offense. He has put himself into the running for the Heisman, and his draft stock continues to rise. He should be able to put up points at will against this defense.

The Notre Dame defense has fallen off the last few weeks. Last game Notre Dame played, Clemson was able to do whatever they wanted on offense. Notre Dame’s defense has given up an average of 28 points in their last five games.

Why Notre Dame will cover the spread

Brian Kelly continues to be underappreciated in the college coaching ranks. He has led his team to a 10-1 record in an unprecedented season, and is still not talked about amongst the best college coaches in the country.

Notre Dame has to be able to run the ball in this game to have any chance. In the game they beat Clemson, the Fighting Irish finished the game with 208 yards on the ground. Kyren Williams needs to have a big day, so the play action pass can work behind it, limiting the mistakes Ian Book can make.

Alabama Notre Dame betting pick

Alabama has too much fire power on offense for the Fighting Irish to stand a chance. Amari Rodgers had 121 yards receiving and 2 TDs last game against Notre Dame. Just imagine what Devonta Smith can do in this game. Alabama covers the spread.